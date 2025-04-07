Severe weather threatens millions for 13th straight day as Southeast braces for powerful storms

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking yet another severe weather threat for millions of people on Monday, with cities from Florida to the Carolinas bracing for flooding rain and powerful thunderstorms. FOX Weather Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Marissa Torres break down the latest forecast on April 7, 2025.
POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI - APRIL 06: An aerial view shows floodwaters spilling from a road and a farm field on April 06, 2025 near Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thunderstorms, heavy rains, high winds and tornadoes have plagued the regions for the past several days causing widespread damage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 51
FALMOUTH, KENTUCKY - APRIL 5: Pendleton County Search and Rescue take county electricians on a boat to turn off an electrical box in a flooded park on April 5, 2025 in Falmouth, Kentucky. Falmouth, Kentucky is expected to experience record flooding as the Licking River continues to rise. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 51
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. Violent storms battering the central-eastern US have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National Weather Service warning on April 6 of "severe" flash flooding in the coming days. A line of fierce storms stretching from Arkansas to Ohio has damaged buildings, flooded roadways and produced dozens of tornadoes in recent days. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 51
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. Violent storms battering the central-eastern US have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National Weather Service warning on April 6 of "severe" flash flooding in the coming days. A line of fierce storms stretching from Arkansas to Ohio has damaged buildings, flooded roadways and produced dozens of tornadoes in recent days. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 51
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. Violent storms battering the central-eastern US have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National Weather Service warning on April 6 of "severe" flash flooding in the coming days. A line of fierce storms stretching from Arkansas to Ohio has damaged buildings, flooded roadways and produced dozens of tornadoes in recent days. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 51
FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY - APRIL 6: City and county workers create a sandbag wall as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Frankfort is expected to experience record flooding as the Kentucky River continues to rise. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 51
FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY - APRIL 6: Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Frankfort is expected to experience record flooding as the Kentucky River continues to rise. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 51
POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI - APRIL 06: Floodwater covers a roadway on April 06, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thunderstorms, heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes have plagued the regions for several days, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
( )
Image 9 of 51
Flooding along Cincinnati's riverfront parks on April 5, 2025.
(Cincinnati Parks)
Image 10 of 51
Ohio River flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025.
(Matt Bruning/ODOT)
Image 11 of 51
A giant hole in this resident's home exposes a car parked in the garage.
(FOX Weather)
Image 12 of 51
More debris is mangled and piled up as crews work to clean up the damages caused by a tornado's extreme winds.
(FOX Weather)
Image 13 of 51
A field of damaged cars, wood, and home items littered the area after the tornado struck the small city.
(FOX Weather)
Image 14 of 51
Crews begin cleaning up all the debris and damages caused by the devastating tornado outbreak.
(FOX Weather)
Image 15 of 51
Piles of debris caused by the tornado sit mangled with a downed tree.
(FOX Weather)
Image 16 of 51
Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography / Facebook)
Image 17 of 51
Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography / Facebook)
Image 18 of 51
Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography / Facebook)
Image 19 of 51
On Saturday, witnesses captured video of what appeared to be a large building floating down the swollen Kentucky River in Frankfort, Kentucky, amid catastrophic flooding.
(Todd Daugherty via Storyful)
Image 20 of 51
Hanging Rock Hill in Madison, Indiana.
(The Attic Coffee Mill Cafe)
Image 21 of 51
A trail derailed as the Warm Fork Spring River flooded during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 22 of 51
A trail derailed as the Warm Fork Spring River flooded during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 23 of 51
A trail derailed as the Warm Fork Spring River flooded during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 24 of 51
Warm Fork Spring River floods during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 25 of 51
Warm Fork Spring River floods during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 26 of 51
Warm Fork Spring River floods during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 27 of 51
A trail derailed as the Warm Fork Spring River flooded during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 28 of 51
A trail derailed as the Warm Fork Spring River flooded during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 29 of 51
A trail derailed as the Warm Fork Spring River flooded during severe storms on April 5, 2025.
(Donell Russell)
Image 30 of 51
Storm damage is seen April 5, 2025, at a home in Memphis, Tennessee, after a tree fell on it.
(Celena Sanchez)
Image 31 of 51
Flooding seen on April 4, 2025 in Washington County, Kentucky.
(Washington County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky)
Image 32 of 51
Flooding in Texarkana, Texas during a Flash Flood Emergency on Friday, April 4, 2025.
(Texarkana Police Department)
Image 33 of 51
HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 04: In an aerial view, water covers roadways following extreme flooding that has caused significant damage throughout the area on April 04, 2025 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. A state of emergency has be declared in response to rising waters and the hazardous conditions they have created across the community.
(Jason Davis)
Image 34 of 51
(Robbie Mesey)
Image 35 of 51
Flooding in Van Buren, MO.
(Robbie Mesey)
Image 36 of 51
Flooding in Van Buren, MO.
(Robbie Mesey)
Image 37 of 51
Flooding in Van Buren, Missouri on April 4, 2025.
(Robbie Mesey)
Image 38 of 51
Flooding in West Plains, MO
(Missouri Division of Fire Safety)
Image 39 of 51
Flooding in West Plains, MO
(Missouri Division of Fire Safety)
Image 40 of 51
Flooding in West Plains, Missouri on April 4, 2025.
(Missouri Division of Fire Safety)
Image 41 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 42 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 43 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 44 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 45 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 46 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 47 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 48 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 49 of 51
Aerial footage of flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on April 4, 2025.
(Kirkman Aerial Photography)
Image 50 of 51
Flooding in Hopkinsville, KY
( )
Image 51 of 51
Flooding in Hopkinsville, KY
( )
Monday's severe weather threat includes millions from Southeast to mid-Atlantic
Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink. (FOX Weather)
Severe weather is possible from the Southeast to the mid-Atlantic throughout the day and into Monday evening, but the FOX Forecast Center said the risk isn't anywhere near as dire as it has been over the past two weeks.
However, it only takes one storm to turn lives upside down. So, be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to be alerted to severe weather or changes to the forecast in your area.
This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, April 7, 2025. (FOX Weather)
Nearly 18 million people in six states, from Florida to Virginia, are at risk of severe weather on Monday. However, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed nearly 7.5 million people in the Southeast and the Carolinas in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on its severe thunderstorm risk scale.
This graphic shows the flood threat on Monday, April 7, 2025. (FOX Weather)
The FOX Forecast Center said that ahead of the cold front moving across the region, torrential precipitation is likely to cause rivers and streams to overflow their banks, leading to a risk of flash flooding.
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said there's a risk of flooding from Alabama to Virginia. However, the WPC placed parts of southern and south-central Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle in a Level 2 out of 4 risk.