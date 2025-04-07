Severe weather threatens millions for 13th straight day as Southeast braces for powerful storms

Millions of people in the southeastern U.S. are bracing for the 13th straight day of severe weather Monday as major cities from Florida to the Carolinas brace for powerful thunderstorms and flooding rain.

This latest threat comes after at least 20 people were killed, including children and first responders, after a relentless barrage of tornadoes and historic flash flooding across several states.

Monday's severe weather threat includes millions from Southeast to mid-Atlantic

The threat continues on Monday, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings issued across portions of the Southeast before sunrise ahead of the morning commute.

This graphic shows the active Tornado Watches on Monday, April 7, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Because of the threat, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch for more than 2 million people in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina until 6 p.m. EDT.

This watch includes cities like Tallahassee and Apalachicola in Florida, and Valdosta and Savannah in Georgia.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather is possible from the Southeast to the mid-Atlantic throughout the day and into Monday evening, but the FOX Forecast Center said the risk isn't anywhere near as dire as it has been over the past two weeks.

However, it only takes one storm to turn lives upside down. So, be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to be alerted to severe weather or changes to the forecast in your area.

SEE IT: DRONE VIDEOS SHOW PARTS OF KENTUCKY TOWNS DISAPPEAR UNDER FLOODWATERS

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, April 7, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Nearly 18 million people in six states, from Florida to Virginia, are at risk of severe weather on Monday. However, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed nearly 7.5 million people in the Southeast and the Carolinas in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on its severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This threat zone includes cities such as Tallahassee in Florida, Savannah in Georgia, Columbia in South Carolina and Raleigh and Fayetteville in North Carolina.

The main threats from any thunderstorms that develop on Monday will be damaging wind gusts higher than 60 mph and a few tornadoes.

FEARS OF RIVER FLOODING RISE IN MISSISSIPPI, OHIO VALLEYS AMID MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

This graphic shows the flood threat on Monday, April 7, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said that ahead of the cold front moving across the region, torrential precipitation is likely to cause rivers and streams to overflow their banks, leading to a risk of flash flooding.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said there's a risk of flooding from Alabama to Virginia. However, the WPC placed parts of southern and south-central Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle in a Level 2 out of 4 risk.