Another round of severe storms to lash the South with big hail, possible tornadoes over the weekend

We are tracking days of severe storms that are not expected to let up anytime soon, with multiple systems impacting different parts of the South through at least Monday — which is expected to be the highest impact day.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said storms capable of producing tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts are most likely to form between Oklahoma and northward into Minnesota before the threat shifts south and east into the Mississippi Valley on Friday.

SEVERE STORMS RELOAD ACROSS CENTRAL US WITH RENEWED THREATS OF LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS BY MID-WEEK

The severe threat will shift toward the Mississippi Valley as a surface cold front pushes across the Plains, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Daytime heating of a moist air mass is expected to result in a resurgence of instability, creating an environment favorable for another round of severe thunderstorms.

Available storm energy.

(FOX Weather)



These storms are expected to impact portions of northeast Texas, northern Louisiana and much of Arkansas. There is a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk in place.

RISING WATERS: DAYS OF HEAVY RAIN CAUSE RIVERS IN MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN TO EXCEED LIMITS

Cities included in Friday's threat area include Dallas, Shreveport and Little Rock, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Rain forecast in the South.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather is expected to continue on Saturday, as the overall pattern supports thunderstorm development across the Southern Plains, with multiple disturbances embedded in the southwesterly flow.

WHAT IS A DRYLINE AND WHY IS ITS LOCATION IMPORTANT IN SEVERE WEATHER FORECASTING?

On Sunday, a stronger system is expected to develop across the Plains, with a sharp dryline extending south into Texas.

Severe storm setup in the South.

(FOX Weather)



Strong southerly winds ahead of it will transport ample moisture northward, combining with strong instability and wind shear. Because of this, a potentially significant severe weather event is expected on Sunday evening, with all hazards possible.

WHAT IS WIND SHEAR?

As the surface low moves eastward into the lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, the threat for severe thunderstorms will shift into the mid-South, with cities such as Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham and Nashville in the crosshairs to start the workweek.

Severe storm threat from Friday to Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storm probabilities currently extend through Monday, but the threat could continue into Tuesday across the Southeast.

WHAT IS A SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM?

With multiple days of rain over the same areas, flash flooding will be possible. A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Tuesday from Missouri to Georgia, with localized totals of 3 to 5 inches or more possible across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.