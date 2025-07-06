More rain with new flood threat looms for communities devastated by Texas flooding disaster

KERRVILLE, Texas - A catastrophic and deadly flooding disaster devastated portions of central Texas over the past few days. More rain is in the forecast that will not only raise fears of additional flooding in Texas, but it could impact search and rescue operations across the region.

Torrential rain led to multiple Flash Flood Emergencies across south-central Texas starting on the Fourth of July, with forecasters issuing dire warnings of a "deadly flood wave" rushing down Texas’ Guadalupe River.

A 20-foot wall of water rushed several miles downstream, leading to the deaths at least 70 people in at least six counties – Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Williamson, and Tom Green.

Among the dead were at least 21 children, many of whom were young girls at a summer camp and sleeping when the disaster began to unfold.

Now, as hundreds of people continue their desperate search for survivors, a new flash flood threat has emerged.

"There still is that potential for floods later on (Sunday)," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney said. "Areas need to be prepared and need to make sure that they are also watching the skies, staying weather-aware throughout the rest of the day (Sunday) as isolated showers and storms continue."

Froney has been on the ground in Kerr County since shortly after the deadly flooding disaster began to unfold in Texas and has been warning of the potential for more rain and flooding as the weekend comes to an end.

This graphic shows active flood alerts in Texas.

"The (Weather Prediction Center) said there could be times when the rain rate is 2 to 4 inches per hour," she said. "That's heavy, heavy rainfall. So, just be incredibly careful and just take these warnings and watches seriously."

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed a large portion of south-central Texas in a Level 1 out of 5 flash flood threat on Sunday. However, many communities impacted by flooding over the weekend have been placed in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in Texas.

We're going to keep you updated and continue to monitor the situation here on the ground in Kerrville, as well as throughout Kerr County, and also throughout the state of Teas over the next day or so," Froney said.

The FOX Forecast Center said that the threat of torrential rain and thunderstorms will continue until at least Monday. In addition, river and lake flooding will also continue through the next several days.

For example, the FOX Forecast Center said that the Guadalupe River in Bloomington, Texas, more than 200 miles downstream from the river in Hunt, Texas, is not forecast to reach minor flood stage until Wednesday.