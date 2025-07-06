Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Families of Camp Mystic missing girls seek ‘miracle’ after historic deadly flooding in Texas

Some of the missing campers have been identified by their families as among those killed in the catastrophic flooding that swept central Texas beginning on July 2. Meanwhile, the search continues for nearly a dozen girls from the camp located along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
The death toll from catastrophic and historic flooding in Texas continues to rise as first responders continue search and rescue operations in several counties. FOX weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney was in Kerr County with the latest on July 6, 2025.

Texas flooding death toll continues to rise, dozens remain missing

The death toll from catastrophic and historic flooding in Texas continues to rise as first responders continue search and rescue operations in several counties. FOX weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney was in Kerr County with the latest on July 6, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Campers as young as 8-years-old were swept away by catastrophic flooding in central Texas when tropical rainfall sent the Guadalupe River surging onto Camp Mystic, where the young campers slept.

The search continues on Sunday for missing girls in Kerr County, Texas, from the all-girls Christian camp along the river in Hunt. Beginning Friday, extreme rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry turned the Guadalupe River into a deadly wall of water. On July 4, the river surged from over 3 feet to nearly 35 feet near Comfort, Texas, according to the National Weather Service. 

Some of the missing campers have been identified among those killed in the flooding, including best friends Lila Bonner and Eolise Peck, their families confirmed to FOX 4 Dallas. The girls were spending time at Camp Mystic after finishing second grade at Bradfield Elementary School this year. 

INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 5: A woman and a child embrace after girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 5: A woman and a child embrace after girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the search continues. Officials said on Sunday, 11 campers and one camp counselor remain unaccounted for.

PHOTOS, VIDEOS REVEAL DISASTROUS DAMAGE ACROSS KERR COUNTY, TEXAS AFTER DEADLY FLASH FLOOD

In Kerr County, 59 flooding victims have been found, including 21 children. 

Texas Trinity University Offensive Coordinator Wade Lytal said his daughter, Kellyanne, is one of the missing Camp Mystic campers.

  • Flood damage at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, where 17 campers have gone missing.
    Image 1 of 9

    Flood damage at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, where 17 campers have gone missing. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP)

  • Flood damage at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, where 17 campers have gone missing.
    Image 2 of 9

    Flood damage at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, where 17 campers have gone missing. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP)

  • INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 5: A woman and a child embrace after girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 9

    INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 5: A woman and a child embrace after girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • INGRAM, TEXAS JULY 5: Campers and staff from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 9

    INGRAM, TEXAS  JULY 5: Campers and staff from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • INGRAM, TEXAS JULY 5: Campers and staff from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
    Image 5 of 9

    INGRAM, TEXAS  JULY 5: Campers and staff from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • INGRAM, TEXAS JULY 5: Campers embrace after arriving to a reunification area as girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reconnected with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
    Image 6 of 9

    INGRAM, TEXAS  JULY 5: Campers embrace after arriving to a reunification area as girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reconnected with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • INGRAM, TEXAS JULY 5: Crews work to fill a hole on a bridge along Cade Loop that crosses the Guadalupe River after heavy rainfall in Central Texas damaged the structure and stranded several homes without power or aid, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
    Image 7 of 9

    INGRAM, TEXAS  JULY 5: Crews work to fill a hole on a bridge along Cade Loop that crosses the Guadalupe River after heavy rainfall in Central Texas damaged the structure and stranded several homes without power or aid, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

  • Members of a search and rescue team look for people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, after torrential rains caused devastating flooding that killed at least 27 people -- with more rain on the way. "So far, we've evacuated over 850 uninjured people, eight injured people and have recovered 27 deceased fatalities at this time. Of these 27, 18 are adults, nine are children," said Kerr Country Sheriff Larry Leitha on July 5.
    Image 8 of 9

    Members of a search and rescue team look for people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, after torrential rains caused devastating flooding that killed at least 27 people -- with more rain on the way. "So far, we've evacuated over 850 uninjured people, eight injured people and have recovered 27 deceased fatalities at this time. Of these 27, 18 are adults, nine are children," said Kerr Country Sheriff Larry Leitha on July 5. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • COMFORT, TEXAS - JULY 5: Damage at an RV park along the Guadalupe River in Comfort just outside Kerrville is shown Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
    Image 9 of 9

    COMFORT, TEXAS - JULY 5: Damage at an RV park along the Guadalupe River in Comfort just outside Kerrville is shown Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) ( )

"Asking for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl Kellyanne. She is still one of the Mystic Campers who is unaccounted for. I’ll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant. She is absolutely fearless," Lytal said, sharing a video of his daughter singing.

In a statement, Trinity University President Vanessa B. Beasley said, "Some members of the Trinity University community have been directly impacted by this disaster."

"We are doing our best to stay informed about those who are missing while search and rescue operations continue. Student Affairs staff are reaching out to students from the region and offering support and assistance. We are also providing support to employees who have been impacted by this tragedy," Beasley said.

HERE’S HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF THE TEXAS FLOODING

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Forney is reporting from Kerrville, where she spoke to families waiting for news about the missing girls.

Sara Kendrick's daughter, Mercy, was set to go to Camp Mystic on Monday. 

"Kids wait all year to go to their safe place, which is camp," Kendrick said. "No kids should lose a friend, and we’ve lost a couple."

Mercy said she was missing many friends.

"I’ve been scrolling through videos and pictures on my mom’s phone, and watching it over and over again," Mercy said. "Her dancing when she’s excited. She was so nice. I just miss her so much."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said more than 1,300 state responders and more than 900 vehicles and equipment, and more than 15 state agencies are currently responding to the flash flooding disaster across the state. 

Tags
Loading...