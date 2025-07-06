Families of Camp Mystic missing girls seek ‘miracle’ after historic deadly flooding in Texas

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Campers as young as 8-years-old were swept away by catastrophic flooding in central Texas when tropical rainfall sent the Guadalupe River surging onto Camp Mystic, where the young campers slept.

The search continues on Sunday for missing girls in Kerr County, Texas, from the all-girls Christian camp along the river in Hunt. Beginning Friday, extreme rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry turned the Guadalupe River into a deadly wall of water. On July 4, the river surged from over 3 feet to nearly 35 feet near Comfort, Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the missing campers have been identified among those killed in the flooding, including best friends Lila Bonner and Eolise Peck, their families confirmed to FOX 4 Dallas. The girls were spending time at Camp Mystic after finishing second grade at Bradfield Elementary School this year.

Meanwhile, the search continues. Officials said on Sunday, 11 campers and one camp counselor remain unaccounted for.

In Kerr County, 59 flooding victims have been found, including 21 children.

Texas Trinity University Offensive Coordinator Wade Lytal said his daughter, Kellyanne, is one of the missing Camp Mystic campers.

"Asking for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl Kellyanne. She is still one of the Mystic Campers who is unaccounted for. I’ll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant. She is absolutely fearless," Lytal said, sharing a video of his daughter singing.

In a statement, Trinity University President Vanessa B. Beasley said, "Some members of the Trinity University community have been directly impacted by this disaster."

"We are doing our best to stay informed about those who are missing while search and rescue operations continue. Student Affairs staff are reaching out to students from the region and offering support and assistance. We are also providing support to employees who have been impacted by this tragedy," Beasley said.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Forney is reporting from Kerrville, where she spoke to families waiting for news about the missing girls.

Sara Kendrick's daughter, Mercy, was set to go to Camp Mystic on Monday.

"Kids wait all year to go to their safe place, which is camp," Kendrick said. "No kids should lose a friend, and we’ve lost a couple."

Mercy said she was missing many friends.

"I’ve been scrolling through videos and pictures on my mom’s phone, and watching it over and over again," Mercy said. "Her dancing when she’s excited. She was so nice. I just miss her so much."