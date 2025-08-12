Hurricane Erin strengthens, may undergo rapid intensification into extremely dangerous Category 4 storm

MIAMI – Hurricane Erin formed on Friday, becoming the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Now, all eyes are watching what this system does next as it treks just north of the Caribbean islands.

The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Erin reached 75 mph Friday morning, officially designating it as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius, which means tropical storm conditions are possible during the next 48 hours.

This graphic shows the latest information on Hurricane Erin.

(FOX Weather)



Forecast models show Erin has the potential to become a major Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching at least 130 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

WHAT TO DO WHEN HURRICANE OR TROPICAL STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE ISSUED FOR YOUR TOWN

Erin's center is expected to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend, according to the NHC.

There is still some uncertainty regarding Erin's exact impact on the East Coast of the U.S., the Bahamas and Bermuda, the Hurricane Center said in its Friday morning discussion.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Erin.

(FOX Weather)



While at this point it doesn’t appear as though the Leeward Islands , the Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico will take a direct hit from Hurricane Erin, preparations for potential impacts are underway nonetheless.

Erin was designated a tropical storm on Monday, after first being an area worth further investigation known as Invest 97L. Before even becoming a named system, Invest 97L brought heavy rain to the Cabo Verde islands, causing multiple deaths and major flooding damage.

ABOVE-AVERAGE ACTIVITY EXPECTED THIS HURRICANE SEASON, PER NOAA

Until now, the 2025 season has produced four tropical storms – Andrea , Barry , Chantal and Dexter – but no hurricanes.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season occurs on Sept. 10.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

This story is developing. Check back frequently for updates.