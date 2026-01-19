Search
Published

Potential for major winter storm brewing across the South from Texas to Southeast coast by late week

The FOX Forecast Center highlighted the potential for a widespread snow and ice threat covering Texas, the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, the Southeastern Coast and even parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Washington, D.C.

By Julian Atienza
The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring the potential for impactful snow and ice across the South by late week, with possible effects extending into parts of the East Coast. While specific impacts haven't completely come into focus, confidence is increasing that a developing system could take advantage of the widespread cold air expected to dominate much of the country. 

Tracking a potential major late-week winter storm brewing for the South from Texas to Southeast Coast

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for an even more powerful winter storm that could deliver snow and ice from Texas to the Southeast Coast by late week, after parts of Florida, Alabama and Georgia saw rare snow accumulation over the weekend.

PHOTOS: HOURS OF RARE SNOWFLAKES IN SOUTH END AS STORM CHARGES UP THE EAST COAST, DUMPING INCHES OF SNOW

While specific impacts haven't completely come into focus, confidence is increasing that a developing system out of the Southwest will tap into widespread cold air that's expected to dominate much of the country this week.

  • Light snow falls in Milton, FL over the weekend
    Image 1 of 4

    Light snow falls in Milton, FL over the weekend.  (Lee Chandler )

  • Parts of Georgia are blanketed by heavy snowfall as a storm system passes through the area.
    Image 2 of 4

    Parts of Georgia are blanketed by heavy snowfall as a storm system passes through the area.  (Randall Duke)

  • A winter storm system passes through parts of Georgia.
    Image 3 of 4

    A winter storm system passes through parts of Georgia.  (Alan Anderson)

  • Snow covers a Florida beach after a snowstorm.
    Image 4 of 4

    Snow covers a Florida beach after a snowstorm.  (Ruth)

A narrow corridor of up to 3 inches of snow fell across parts of southeastern Georgia this weekend, while Marianna, Florida in the Florida Panhandle recorded 1.3 inches of snow.

Pensacola, Florida managed to hold on to 0.2 inches of snow.

This is the first time some places in the Panhandle have seen snow in back-to-back winter seasons.

This graphic shows where a brewing winter storm could potentially develop later this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for most of Northeast and north-central Florida through Monday.

Several shots of Arctic air will spill across most of the Lower 48 this week due to a persistent dip in the jet stream.

This cold air will set the stage for the late-week winter storm brewing for much of the Southern Plains and Deep South.

The system driving the potential winter weather is forecast to move out of the Southwest sometime Friday or into the weekend.

A storm will track out of the Southwest later this week and take advantage of cold air across the South.
(FOX Weather)

 

The southerly track of this storm will draw in moisture from the Gulf and create the potential for snow and ice. 

However, the exact impact of this system will depend on its track and the amount of cold air in place, details that will become clearer later this week.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, several general outcomes are possible.

"Snow would likely develop north of the system’s track, rain would fall to the south, and a potentially impactful zone of ice could set up in between," the FOX Forecast Center said Monday.

Ice Potential
(FOX Weather)

 

"It is far too early to assess the severity of any ice threat, but the pattern warrants close attention, as this is a classic setup for disruptive icing due to the combination of deep moisture and cold air."

The FOX Forecast Center highlighted the potential for a widespread ice threat covering Texas, the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, the Southeastern Coast and even parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Washington, D.C.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

