Polar vortex to fuel dangerous spread of arctic air as coldest temperatures will linger over US for weeks

With over 170 million Americans facing below average temperatures, even colder air may be on the horizon thanks to the displacement of the polar vortex that will lock in the feel of winter and park the coldest air over North America.

In the coming weeks, cold air will continue for parts of the U.S. thanks to the influence of the polar vortex.

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

Typically, a strong polar vortex keeps the coldest air locked up around the North and South poles. When it weakens, it allows for cold air intrusions into the lower latitudes, opening a window for cold air to flow into the U.S., but what we’re facing now is different.

In this case, the polar vortex has been stretched or elongated rather than significantly weakened. When this happens, the coldest air is not able to consolidate in one region and is instead dispersed across a large area, leading to prolonged cold spells.

This graphic displays how the polar vortex is impacting temperatures this week.

In the current circumstances, the displaced polar vortex will keep the coldest air over North America and bring prolonged periods of cold to the eastern portion of the Lower 48 through the end of January.

Looking ahead, forecast guidance suggests the two lobes of the polar vortex may begin to recombine, strengthening the overall vortex again, acting like a focused reservoir of Arctic air.

In the event the entire core of the polar vortex shifts away from the pole and toward Canada, it would create a "direct channel" for frigid temperatures to flow into the U.S.

The first of this vortex-influenced cold will initially build across Canada late next week before driving south into the U.S. as we head into the final week of January.

It remains to be seen just how cold it will get, but the greatest probability of frigid air will be from the northern Rockies, through the northern Plains, Great Lakes and into the Northeast.

This graphic displays how the polar vortex disruption affects temperatures in the northern tier of the Lower 48 to end the month.

So bundle up, the heart of winter lies ahead, and it looks like this year, it may be especially frigid.

January big freeze invasion dips as far south as Florida

The stretched displacement of the polar vortex that could produce prolonged cold spells for millions of Americans across the Northern Tier comes as a deep winter chill settles in the East.

After a quick January thaw for most across the Lower 48, winter will roar back with temperatures crashing to well below average from the Upper Midwest and stretching into Florida this week.

This graphic displays the cold air surging south from Canada driving cold air into Florida by Friday.

By Thursday, the jet stream will dip as far south and drop temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average for the entire state, except for Miami, which will remain closer to its seasonal average, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Friday morning may be the coldest of the week, with freezing temperatures reaching as far south as Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. To provide perspective on the intensity of the cold, Tallahassee is forecast to be 26 degrees; meanwhile, Denver—located 1,630 miles away and at an elevation 5,155 feet higher—is forecast to be 27 degrees that same morning.

SNOW COULD SHOW IN THE SOUTH AS CHANCES INCREASE AHEAD OF THE WEEKEND

By Thursday, this first shot of arctic air will plunge over 170 million Americans into below-average temperatures. While parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast will feel the chill, the most significant shift will occur across the Southeast; cities like Nashville, Atlanta and Louisville may not even reach 40 degrees for an afternoon high.

This graphic displays the forecast wild chill temperatures in the East on Friday.

On Saturday, a second shot of bitter cold air will hit the Upper Midwest, where high temperatures may struggle to reach 10 degrees.

This deep freeze will persist through the weekend and into early next week. To make matters worse, wind chills are expected to plunge to -10 to -20 degrees in Minneapolis and Chicago on Sunday.

NFL RAMS VS. BEARS DIVISIONAL ROUND PLAYOFF COULD BREAK RECORD FOR ONE OF COLDEST GAMES

With the NFL Divisional Playoff game in Chicago on Sunday night, fans could witness one of the coldest Bears playoff games on record.