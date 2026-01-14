NFL Rams vs. Bears Divisional Round playoff could break record for one of coldest games

CHICAGO, IL – The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is here following an action-packed Wild Card Weekend.

Playoff football means cold weather, and fans in Chicago are all too familiar with freezing temperatures as record-breaking numbers are expected for Sunday evening.

TRIPLE THREAT: INTENSE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW FOR GREAT LAKES, FLASH FREEZE AND WINTER WEATHER BLAST

This is a small price to pay for fans who are witnessing the most notable success for the Bears organization in years.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Chicago to face off against the Bears in the second round of the playoffs.

UNPRECEDENTED JANUARY TROPICAL DISTURBANCE POSSIBLE IN EASTERN PACIFIC FOR FIRST TIME IN RECORDED HISTORY

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to drop to 11 degrees by evening. This would tie for the 10th-coldest game in stadium history. There is also a chance of snow showers after noon and before midnight.

The FOX Forecast Center is giving this game a high ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) rating, with wind gusts expected to affect gameplay.

This graphic shows the potential temperatures and weather expected for the second round of the NFL playoffs.

(FOX Weather)



Experts at the FOX Forecast Center predict a warmer start to the game, with temperatures beginning at 16 degrees.

With the Rams being a warm-weather team, this boosts the confidence of Bears fans, who are the hosts of the contest. It is worth noting that the Rams haven't played in a cold-weather game this season.

ARCTIC REVENGE: BITTER FREEZING TEMPERATURES TO INVADE US AS FAR SOUTH AS FLORIDA, PLUNGING IGUANAS FROM TREES

Despite this, the Rams showed no signs of slowing down when they faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round last year, with snow blanketing the stadium.

This was a game in which Rams QB Mathew Stafford performed exceptionally well, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford has extensive experience playing in cold weather, having played for the Detroit Lions in the NFC North and regularly facing freezing conditions on the road.

Despite a slow start in the first half of last week for Bears QB Caleb Williams, he stepped up big when it mattered most to put his team in position to win. On the day, Williams threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Green Bay Packers.

RECORD SNOW BURIES JUNEAU SCHOOL AND PROMPTS FIVE-DAY CLEANUP

Williams could continue this fairytale run in iconic Bears fashion, with freezing Illinois weather by their side.

Top 10 coldest Soldier Field games

This matchup could go down as one of the coldest games in the legendary stadium's history:

10.) 11 degrees on December 23, 1990, versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1 degree wind chill).



9.) 11 degrees on December 18, 2016, versus the Green Bay Packers (-4 degree wind chill)



8.) 10 degrees on December 11, 1977, versus the Green Bay Packers (-3 degree wind chill).

7.) 10 degrees on December 17, 1989, versus the Green Bay Packers (-5 degree wind chill).

6.) 9 degrees on December 24, 2022, versus the Buffalo Bills (-12 degree wind chill).



5.) 8 degrees on December 9, 2013, versus the Dallas Cowboys (-9 degree wind chill)

4.) 8 degrees on December 14, 2025, versus the Cleveland Browns (-1 degree wind chill).



3.) 4 degrees on January 10, 1988, versus Washington (-12 degree wind chill).



2.) 3 degrees on December 18, 1983, versus the Green Bay Packers (-15 degree wind chill)

1.) 2 degrees on December 22, 2008, versus the Green Bay Packers (-13 degree wind chill).

If temperatures continue to plummet leading up to the game, it could rank among the 10 coldest games in the stadium's 101-year history.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay tuned with FOX Weather as we continue to provide updates leading up to the matchup on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.