Weather News
NFL Rams vs. Bears Divisional Round playoff could break record for one of coldest games

The FOX Forecast Center is giving this game a high ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) rating, with wind gusts expected to affect play.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Sundays NFL playoff match up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago will be cold. In fact, forecasts are estimating it will be one of the coldest games ever played on Chicago's home turf. Sports Psychologist Consultant Georgia Miller joined FOX Weather to discuss how the ice-cold competition tests both the mind and the body of each player on the field. 

CHICAGO, IL – The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is here following an action-packed Wild Card Weekend.

Playoff football means cold weather, and fans in Chicago are all too familiar with freezing temperatures as record-breaking numbers are expected for Sunday evening.

This is a small price to pay for fans who are witnessing the most notable success for the Bears organization in years.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Chicago to face off against the Bears in the second round of the playoffs.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to drop to 11 degrees by evening. This would tie for the 10th-coldest game in stadium history. There is also a chance of snow showers after noon and before midnight.

The FOX Forecast Center is giving this game a high ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) rating, with wind gusts expected to affect gameplay.

This graphic shows the potential temperatures and weather expected for the second round of the NFL playoffs.
(FOX Weather)

 

Experts at the FOX Forecast Center predict a warmer start to the game, with temperatures beginning at 16 degrees.

With the Rams being a warm-weather team, this boosts the confidence of Bears fans, who are the hosts of the contest. It is worth noting that the Rams haven't played in a cold-weather game this season.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams in action during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Despite this, the Rams showed no signs of slowing down when they faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round last year, with snow blanketing the stadium.

This was a game in which Rams QB Mathew Stafford performed exceptionally well, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Stafford has extensive experience playing in cold weather, having played for the Detroit Lions in the NFC North and regularly facing freezing conditions on the road.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Soldier Field on November 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Patrick McDermott)

Despite a slow start in the first half of last week for Bears QB Caleb Williams, he stepped up big when it mattered most to put his team in position to win. On the day, Williams threw for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams could continue this fairytale run in iconic Bears fashion, with freezing Illinois weather by their side.

Top 10 coldest Soldier Field games

This matchup could go down as one of the coldest games in the legendary stadium's history:

10.) 11 degrees on December 23, 1990, versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1 degree wind chill).

Jimbo Covert #74, Offensive Tackle for the Chicago Bears blocking #51 Broderick Thomas, Outside Linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their National Football Conference Central Division game on 23rd December 1990 at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, United States. The Chicago Bears won the game 27 - 14.

(Jonathan Daniel/Allsport / Getty Images)


9.) 11 degrees on December 18, 2016, versus the Green Bay Packers (-4 degree wind chill)

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Leonard Floyd #94 of the Chicago Bears grabs onto quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Joe Robbins / Getty Images)


8.) 10 degrees on December 11, 1977, versus the Green Bay Packers (-3 degree wind chill).
7.) 10 degrees on December 17, 1989, versus the Green Bay Packers (-5 degree wind chill).
6.) 9 degrees on December 24, 2022, versus the Buffalo Bills (-12 degree wind chill).


CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

( Michael Reaves / Getty Images)


5.) 8 degrees on December 9, 2013, versus the Dallas Cowboys (-9 degree wind chill)
4.) 8 degrees on December 14, 2025, versus the Cleveland Browns (-1 degree wind chill).

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: D'Marco Jackson #48 of the Chicago Bears runs with a interception during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)


3.) 4 degrees on January 10, 1988, versus Washington (-12 degree wind chill).

Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton (34) of the Chicago Bears carries the football and finds a hole to run through during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. This was the final game in Walter Payton's legendary career.

(Perry McIntyre / Getty Images)


2.) 3 degrees on December 18, 1983, versus the Green Bay Packers (-15 degree wind chill)
1.) 2 degrees on December 22, 2008, versus the Green Bay Packers (-13 degree wind chill).

CHICAGO - DECEMBER 22: Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears returns a punt against the Green Bay Packers on December 22, 2008 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 20-17.

(Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

If temperatures continue to plummet leading up to the game, it could rank among the 10 coldest games in the stadium's 101-year history.

Stay tuned with FOX Weather as we continue to provide updates leading up to the matchup on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

