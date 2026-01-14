Snow could show in the South as chances increase ahead of the weekend

Snow could show up in the South this weekend as forecast models are showing the potential for flakes to fall in the region.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a growing chance for impactful snow across a corridor in the South this weekend that could see flakes fly from the Florida panhandle, through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

"Far too early and too far out in timescale to talk with certainty about this, but there is some snow potential showing up from Sunday into the early part of next week that finds itself all the way up the coastline," FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver said Wednesday.

This graphic showcases what two forecast models are predicting for Sunday at noon.

(FOX Weather)



Any snowfall would appear Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

While amounts remain uncertain, plowable snow is possible and would lead to significant travel impacts in Southern areas that don't typically tango with winter weather.

The current trend across a number of computer forecast models calls for notable snow to develop across the South, with models showing an increasing chance that snow will come to fruition.

After an initial surge of Arctic air this week that could freeze iguanas in Florida and triggered cold weather alerts across areas in the Southeast through Thursday, a reinforcing shot of bitter cold is expected to push into the South from Canada, setting the stage for an interaction with moisture being drawn north out of the Gulf.

"It's this dip in the jet stream that makes this possible," Oliver said.

This graphic showcases how clashing air masses could help form a new coastal low pressure system that could lead to snow in the parts of the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



The overlap of this moisture with freezing temperatures may allow snow to break out as early as Saturday night across parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

This overrunning moisture may present a window to allow snow to continue developing across areas in northern Florida, southern Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina into Sunday.

This graphic displays the snow potential in the Southeast Sunday into Monday.

(FOX Weather)



There is still uncertainty and questions that remain: Will a strong enough area of low pressure develop off the Southeast coast to bring snow into the region?

As it stands now, those in the South should pay close attention to what may be an impactful event this weekend.

Stay up-to-date on the most recent forecast as the FOX Forecast Center monitors the potential for snow in the South.