Weather News
Published Updated

Photos: Florida and Georgia see rare snow as major burst of heavy snow slams East Coast Sunday

Winter Weather Alerts continue for parts of the Northeast and Macon, Georgia, into northern Florida, as the city of Milton already saw snowfall Sunday morning. More snow is expected from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New York City and into southeast New England.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Winter Weather Alerts are in effect for major cities in the Northeast from Boston to Philadelphia. FOX Weather's Bayne Froney is in Central Park with more on the latest conditions.

Snow starts falling in New York City

Two more rounds of snow are expected Sunday into Monday along parts of the Interstate 95 corridor, extending as far as the Deep South.

While the best chance for snow in the South is in South-Central Georgia, snowfall as far south as the Florida Gulf Coast or as far north as Virginia is still possible, with Milton, Florida, already seeing snow early this morning.

This graphic shows how a wintry mix will impact parts of the Northeast.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Sunday is also expected to bring a swath of a few inches of snow stretching from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New York City and into southeast New England, with recent forecasts now suggesting that the low will track closer to the coast and bring more snow further to the west.

RARE SNOW TAKING AIM AT FLORIDA, GEORGIA COULD MAKE HISTORY, TRIGGERS WINTER STORM WARNINGS THROUGHOUT WEEKEND

The Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) was out on Saturday prepping equipment as Winter Weather Alerts were issued for Macon, Georgia, and northern Florida. Those alerts continue into today.

This morning, reports of snowfall came in from Milton, Florida, and the National Weather Service has already recorded reports from Baldwin County and the interior parts of the western Florida Panhandle, as well.

Check out this must-see video of snowfall falling this morning in Milton, Florida! Even more is still to come today from the vast storm system stretching across the I-95 Corridor. Stay with FOX Weather for LIVE coverage from Florida to New England all day long.

See it: Winter storm brings snow to Milton, Florida

RARE SNOW TAKING AIM AT FLORIDA, GEORGIA COULD MAKE HISTORY, TRIGGERS WINTER STORM WARNINGS THROUGHOUT WEEKEND

Although Florida is looking increasingly low for accumulating snow. If snow does officially accumulate more than 0.1 inches in Tallahassee and Albany, GA, it will mark the first time on record those locations have seen two consecutive winters with snow.

On Saturday, most of the Northeast reported 1 to 6 inches of snow, with some higher elevations receiving nearly 11 inches in localized areas.

WEEKEND SNOW EYES MAJOR NORTHEAST CITIES AS WINTER WEATHER ALERTS ISSUED FROM BOSTON TO PHILADELPHIA

Winter Weather Alerts are in effect for major cities in the Northeast from Boston to Philadelphia. FOX Weather's Bayne Froney is in Central Park with more on the latest conditions.

Snow starts falling in New York City

Parts of New York and New Jersey were blanketed with a few inches of snow, creating picturesque winter scenes, on Saturday.

Residents took advantage of the fresh snowfall to enjoy outdoor activities and explore the snow-covered landscape.

  • Snow in Staten Island on Saturday
    Image 1 of 4

    Snow in Staten Island on Saturday (Stacy Mazzarella)

  • Saturday's snowfall blanketed parts of New York and New Jersey
    Image 2 of 4

    Saturday's snowfall blanketed parts of New York and New Jersey  (Shane Brown)

  • Saturday's snowfall blanketed parts of New York and New Jersey
    Image 3 of 4

    Saturday's snowfall blanketed parts of New York and New Jersey  (Cody Braud)

  • Saturday's snowfall blanketed parts of New York and New Jersey
    Image 4 of 4

    Saturday's snowfall blanketed parts of New York and New Jersey  (Tom Fitzgerald)

New England saw some fresh powder on Saturday as well, with higher elevations in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, such as Savoy, receiving nearly 11 inches.

Gigi the dog enjoying the snow the blanketed Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday

Gigi the dog enjoying the snow that blanketed Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday

(Elizabeth Savoia / FOX Weather)

For the Northeast, snow will quickly come to an end by Monday morning around daybreak as snow trickles off in far northern Maine.

New York City into Southern New England will see the heaviest snow totals, where the localized snow bands are forecast to set up.

