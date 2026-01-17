Weekend snow eyes major Northeast cities from Boston to New York City

Major Northeastern cities that are experiencing serious snow deficits for the year are likely to get a shot of snow this weekend as a system moves in from the Southeast.

On Saturday, patches of the interior Northeast will see light snow accumulations, with the most significant chance of snow falling to the north and west of Washington, D.C. up into Maine.

POLAR VORTEX TO FUEL DANGEROUS SPREAD OF ARCTIC AIR AS COLDEST TEMPERATURES WILL LINGER OVER US FOR WEEKS

According to the FOX Forecast Center, 2-4 inches of snow is possible in those areas, with locally higher amounts possible.

Winter Weather alerts are in effect Saturday for small patches of the interior Northeast.

Northeast winter weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



This round of snow will stick to the west of I-95 for the most part as temperatures warm to the mid- to upper-30s and snow chances turn to rain as the day progresses.

RARE SNOW COULD MAKE WINTER WEATHER HISTORY IN FLORIDA, GEORGIA THIS WEEKEND AS CREWS BEGIN TO PREPARE

By Sunday, though, the area of low pressure that is forecast to drop snow across Georgia and the Southeast into Sunday is expected to shift into the Northeast, bringing snow chances from the Mid-Atlantic into New England.

Major Northeast cities like Philadelphia, Boston and New York could see a few inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Northeast snow forecast

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said models are showing the area of low pressure moving closer to the East Coast than originally forecast, which could mean higher snow totals from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania up through Maine.

It's too soon to tell exactly how much snow is expected for these areas, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Weekend I-95 outlook.

(FOX Weather)



The system will be moving a bit slower than forecast, and the snow will begin during the morning hours from Virginia up through the Tri-State area.

From there, it will spread into Rhode Island and Massachusetts by the afternoon.

By Monday morning, snow will wrap up as the system moves off into the Canadian Maritimes, the FOX Forecast Center said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The snow offers a chance for some of the major cities of the region to climb more out of their 5-year-long snow deficit.

Since 2021, Washington, D.C. is 25 inches below average, while New York City is almost 70 inches in the negative for snow. Boston takes the lead, however, with 103 inches less snow than average.