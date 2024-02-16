Next snowmaker aims for mid-Atlantic, creating likely risky travel woes for DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia

The first of two snowmakers is winding down in the eastern U.S. as it moves out into the Canadian Maritimes, but the next one is already cranking up, promising another blanket of snow across several states Friday.

"Parts of the Northeast will be touched, but this is a more southerly track and areas like New Jersey and Maryland, which got a dusting with our nor'easter, will actually be the bigger accumulating spots with this snow opportunity," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The second quick-moving system will scurry across the Midwest on Friday and then push into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic Friday night, potentially creating risky travel problems that may occur during late-night travel in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Another 3-6 inches of snow is possible in Watertown, New York, before it tapers off Friday afternoon. Constableville, located 42 miles south in the Tug Hill Plateau, has reported more than a foot of snow, the highest snow total in New York state.

SNOW SHOVELING SAFETY: THE EASIEST AND SAFEST WAY TO CLEAR THAT DRIVEWAY AFTER A SNOWSTORM

Here's a look at the top snow total in New York in the past 24 hours.

(FOX Weather)



It was a rough Friday morning commute in Watertown and Utica, New York, due to snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The Great Lakes, nearly completely ice-free, will experience winds that will keep lake-effect snow showers in place downwind of Lake Erie and Ontario, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Meanwhile, to the west, cities such as St. Louis and Indianapolis, this will be the first flakes they've seen in a month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The fast storm movement and light-to-moderate snow rates will keep accumulations modest. Generally, 1-3 inches are expected, with a few spots perhaps getting in the 4- to 5-inch range, should a band of heavier snow develop.

HOW MANY CALORIES DOES SHOVELING SNOW BURN?

A look at the snow still to come in Midwest through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



"Winter Weather Advisories are up, and this does include some big Midwest cities for travel," Merwin said. "You got to be careful with driving, but also with flights. Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Louisville – these will all be airports where we could see some minor hiccups because of the snow moving through."

Accumulating snow hits the mid-Atlantic Friday night

By Friday night, the storm will re-strengthen as it moves across the Central Appalachians and reaches the mid-Atlantic states.

The mountains of Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania have the best chance of seeing 5-plus inches of snow.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Winter weather alerts are up in across the eastern U.S. through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and Dover, Delaware, are forecast to receive 1-4 inches of snow, the FOX Forecast Center said. A small amount of snow accumulating may extend as far north as New York City.

Snow is in the forecast in the Northeast through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Most of the snow will fall overnight Friday in six hours or less. During that time, there is a chance a narrow area of heavy snow may organize and produce snow at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour.

Should this occur, the FOX Forecast Center said it will most likely be near northern Virginia to Maryland. This includes cities like Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

The snow will largely be over when the sun rises on Saturday. Scattered lake-enhanced snow showers will replace it, and perhaps some snow squalls will continue across the interior Northeast into the evening hours.