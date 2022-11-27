Millions of Americans hit the roads, board flights to end busy Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE – The busy Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close with tens of millions of Americans hitting the roads and catching flights to begin their journeys home.

And while it's the busiest travel day of the year, most people will experience smooth sailing whether driving or flying home. But there are some trouble spots that could lead to delays.

"Busy is putting it lightly," FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes said. "Let me just paint a picture for you. Just the drive into Nashville International Airport today, the line of cars goes on for miles on the freeway. People are trying to get their loved ones to the airport to get home from the holiday."

And some problematic weather has been leading to some issues.

Valdes said a wind advisory was in effect in Nashville, which led to delayed flights, and at least one was canceled.

According to Valdes, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen more than 2.5 million passengers at the nation's airports.

In Nashville alone, airport officials said they were expecting about 75,000 people to make their way through the airport, whether it's from departing flights or arriving ones.

And to make matters worse, Nashville International Airport is undergoing a major renovation, and many parts of the airport are inaccessible to passengers.

"Of course, if you're traveling today, you already know that this is something that you're likely to see," Valdes said. "So, it's about getting to the airport as early as you think you need to make your flight."

Most airports still recommend you arrive for your flight at least two hours before departure to allow yourself time to get through security and check-in.

Where can passengers expect flight delays and cancelations?

The FOX Forecast Center will be tracking several storm systems that will lead to an unsettled end to November from coast to coast.

But on Sunday, the busiest travel day of the year, most of the issues will likely be in the Midwest and along the East Coast thanks to a potent low pressure system that is bringing rain to the region.

The heaviest rain occurred in Atlanta and Chicago on Sunday morning and has started to move off to the east as the day continues. That wet weather could affect passengers heading to the airport in other major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

"Speaking about New York, we're expecting wet weather to move on through by about midday (Sunday)," FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime said. "So, if you're going to be heading out to any of the airports in New York, expect rain."

And while rain will mainly fall across the Northeast and New England, some areas in the higher elevations could see snow by the time the system winds down on Monday.