Renewed storm threat expected to move in by end of week could bring rain, hail and snow to U.S.

After a reasonably quiet start to the weather world in 2026 for much of the U.S., an end-of-the-week storm could bring colder temperatures, rain and even snow to some areas.

A developing storm from the Western U.S. could impact most of the country by the end of the week.

MAN DIES IN CALIFORNIA AFTER BEING SWEPT AWAY INTO CREEK DURING FLOODING, TORRENTIAL RAIN

The renewed weather threat will begin on Thursday and last until Saturday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Conditions kick off in the Southwest on Thursday as a cut-off low, currently stalled over the Pacific, and will pick up and hover over the Rockies.

A cut-off low is an area of upper-level energy that has become separated from the main jet stream, leaving it stuck in place until the jet stream nudges it forward or reabsorbs it, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

According to the National Weather Service, they can occur at any time of the year and anywhere in the world.

Once this system begins to move, it could help organize a strong surface storm.

This could occur if colder air in the north combines with warmer air in the south. Meteorologists at the FOX Forecast Center expect this to happen to some degree, but are unsure how the system will evolve and how severe the impacts could be.

WEEK-LONG SERIES OF INTENSE, LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORMS FOR GREAT LAKES WRAPPING UP AFTER DUMPING FEET OF SNOW

This graphic shows the expected weather amid a late week storm in the United States.

(FOX Weather)



If the system moves closer into the Southern Plains on Thursday, it could spark a severe weather outbreak into Friday, with mostly rain and snow possible for the Northeast by Saturday.

The FOX Forecast Center said that farther south into the Southern Plains and Deep South, a cold front will extend from the main low and sweep eastward.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Depending on available storm energy and instability, there's a chance for a few severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail and possibly a brief tornado, they said.

Locations such as Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, could see over two inches of rain on Friday, with a level-one flash flood threat currently in effect in various areas in the Central U.S.

This graphic shows the expected flash flood threat across various locations in the United States for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Along with this threat, there are a few areas to monitor in the coming days for a wide range of weather conditions. From the Rockies to the Upper Midwest, there is potential for heavy snow across Colorado, New Mexico and into Minnesota.

WHY DID THE SKY TURN PINK DURING A RECENT WINTER STORM IN IOWA?

The final phase of these storms will dissipate across the Great Lakes and Northeast from Saturday through Sunday. Gusty winds and blowing snow are possible in the Great Lakes.

A cold front could move through the South and lift into the Northeast late Saturday, providing showers and thunderstorms.

RECORD HIGHS POSSIBLE AS MILLIONS EXPERIENCE SURGE IN WINTER WARMTH ACROSS SOUTHERN PLAINS TO MID-ATLANTIC

States such as Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Maine, as well as others in the Northeast, can expect heavy rain through the weekend. Luckily, there are no severe weather or flooding concerns expected at this time.

Conditions across the U.S. are expected to improve by late Sunday, with most areas drying out by the start of the new week.