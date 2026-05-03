Late-season snowstorm expected to bring feet of snow to the Rocky Mountains

A cold front sweeping through parts of the U.S. is not only expected to bring rounds of heavy rain and severe weather, but it will also deliver a significant late-season snowstorm to the Rocky Mountains.

PACIFIC SYSTEM TO SWEEP WEST, BRINGING HEAVY SNOW, SOAKING RAIN AND STRONG WINDS TO CALIFORNIA, ROCKIES

The system is forecast to move into the region late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, producing the most impactful snowfall at higher elevations in Colorado and Wyoming.

Expected snowfall

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, as the system develops to the south, winds are expected to shift from the north and northeast, forcing moist air up the terrain.

This will cool the air rapidly, allowing heavy snow to accumulate even when temperatures hover near freezing.

WHAT IS A WINTER STORM WARNING?

A weather whiplash is ahead for Denver with temperatures in the 70s Monday before snow breaks out Tuesday night. Feet of snow could fall at higher elevations of the Rockies, with snow peaking Wednesday.

The heavy snow will create difficult driving conditions and Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been posted for the Interstate 25 corridor from Denver to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS ISSUED FOR PARTS OF ROCKIES, NORTHERN PLAINS AS LATE-WEEK SNOW, SHARP COOLDOWN GRIP AREA

Heavy snow is expected across the central Rockies as colder air filters in behind the front. Some of the highest peaks and passes could see between 1 and 2 feet of heavy, wet snow.

Expected snowfall

(FOX Weather)



Colorado is expected to see widespread totals of 8 to 12 inches across the northern and central mountains, including popular areas such as Breckenridge and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph combined with falling snow will produce whiteout conditions, making travel over mountain passes dangerous.

In Denver, rain will begin Monday before transitioning to a rain-and-snow mix by Tuesday as temperatures struggle to reach the low 40s, with 5 to 8 inches expected through Wednesday.

However, if the wind direction shifts, the cold rain could turn into a more significant snow event.

Areas above 6,000 feet could see several inches of slushy snow accumulation.

By Thursday, the storm will move out of the Rockies, leaving behind colder and more wintry conditions.

While the snowfall will provide a boost to the regional snow pack, forecasters say it will not be enough to erase the effects of a historic snow drought this past winter.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Denver typically sees about 1.4 inches of snow in May, a sharp decline from the April average of 6.2 inches.