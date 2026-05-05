2 hikers injured in bear attack in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo.– Two hikers were hurt in a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

Yellowstone National Park said the hikers were injured by one or more bears on the Mystic Falls Trail near the Old Faithful geyser.

The National Park Service said several areas were closed while they investigated the attack.

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The severity of the hikers' injuries wasn't released.

Yellowstone National Park said this is the first time a bear injured someone in the park in 2026. The last known injury was in Sept. 2025, when a 29-year-old hiker was injured by a grizzly bear on the Turbid Lake Trail.

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Prior to the attack in September, the last time a person was hurt by a bear in the park was in May 2021, Yellowstone said.

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