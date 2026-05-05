2 hikers injured in bear attack in Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park said this is the first time a bear injured someone in the park in 2026.
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo.– Two hikers were hurt in a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
Yellowstone National Park said the hikers were injured by one or more bears on the Mystic Falls Trail near the Old Faithful geyser.
The National Park Service said several areas were closed while they investigated the attack.
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The severity of the hikers' injuries wasn't released.
Yellowstone National Park said this is the first time a bear injured someone in the park in 2026. The last known injury was in Sept. 2025, when a 29-year-old hiker was injured by a grizzly bear on the Turbid Lake Trail.
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Prior to the attack in September, the last time a person was hurt by a bear in the park was in May 2021, Yellowstone said.
WHAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE DURING A BEAR ENCOUNTER
Yellowstone reminded park visitors of some safety tips for when in bear country.
- Stay 100 yards away from bears at all times.
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
- Be alert. See the bear before you surprise it. Watch for fresh tracks, scat and feeding sites (signs of digging, rolled rocks, torn up logs, ripped open ant hills.)
- Make noise.
- Hike in groups of three or more people.
- Don't hike at dawn, dusk, or at night, when grizzlies are most active.
- Don’t run from a bear.