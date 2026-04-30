Video: Diamond Black Pool explodes, sending plumes of steam and debris into the air

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – The Black Diamond Pool in Yellowstone National Park erupted Wednesday, sending plumes of steam and muddy debris hundreds of feet into the air.

The latest eruption marks the second time the pool has exploded in a week. The first one occurred on Tuesday.

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The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the latest event may be one of the largest eruptions at the pool.

"This is perhaps the largest eruption of the pool since the 2024 explosion and is an important demonstration of hydrothermal hazards in Yellowstone National Park," the USGS said in a social media post.

On July 23, 2024, a hydrothermal explosion at the Black Diamond Pool destroyed a boardwalk and sent visitors running for safety. No injuries were reported.

Since then, sporadic eruptions have been common, occasionally hurling muddy water tens of feet into the air, according to the USGS.

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There have been three additional eruptions so far this year, but Wednesday’s was the first to occur during the day and without the camera being covered by ice.

The pool, located in Biscuit Basin, is known for its large, murky blue water, which formed after an earthquake in July 2006 and was followed by several days of explosive eruptions.

Soft sinter and sparse vegetation typically surround the area, while outflow from the pool forms braided channels of orange and green-colored thermophiles.

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The pool has an average temperature of about 148.5 degrees Fahrenheit (64.7 degrees Celsius) year-round and is a popular tourist attraction.