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Hiker dies after fall from hiking trail in Utah’s Zion National Park

The exact circumstances of the fall have not been released, and the victim has not been identified, pending the notification of family members.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
Wesley Trimble from the American Hiking Society joins FOX Weather to talk about everything you need to know before you hit the hiking trails this summer.  07:19

What to know before you hit the hiking trails

Wesley Trimble from the American Hiking Society joins FOX Weather to talk about everything you need to know before you hit the hiking trails this summer. 

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah. — A person fell to their death Friday afternoon inside Zion National Park in Utah, according to the National Parks Service.

Officials said it happened around 2 p.m. local time on the Angels Landing Trail. 

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First responders from multiple agencies rushed to the scene. The West Rim Trail, including Scout Lookout and Angels Landing, were immediately closed, according to officials. 

Many Americans across the country are enjoying the day off for Labor Day, and people looking to explore the great outdoors won’t be disappointed by checking out Utah’s Zion National Park. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has more from Sedona, Arizona. 06:30

Stunning beauty awaits those who visit Utah’s Zion National Park

Many Americans across the country are enjoying the day off for Labor Day, and people looking to explore the great outdoors won’t be disappointed by checking out Utah’s Zion National Park. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has more from Sedona, Arizona.

The exact circumstances of the fall have not been released, and the victim has not been identified, pending the notification of family members.

Officials said the trail reopened on Saturday.

Part of Angels Landing will be closed for trail maintenance from Monday through Thursday, according to the park website. It's not known if this closure is related to the incident.

The FOX Forecast Center said nearby Cedar City reported temperatures in the upper 40s and wind gusts between 15–20 mph around the time of the fall.

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