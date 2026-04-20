Hiker dies after fall from hiking trail in Utah’s Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah. — A person fell to their death Friday afternoon inside Zion National Park in Utah, according to the National Parks Service.

Officials said it happened around 2 p.m. local time on the Angels Landing Trail.

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First responders from multiple agencies rushed to the scene. The West Rim Trail, including Scout Lookout and Angels Landing, were immediately closed, according to officials.

The exact circumstances of the fall have not been released, and the victim has not been identified, pending the notification of family members.

Officials said the trail reopened on Saturday.

Part of Angels Landing will be closed for trail maintenance from Monday through Thursday, according to the park website. It's not known if this closure is related to the incident.

The FOX Forecast Center said nearby Cedar City reported temperatures in the upper 40s and wind gusts between 15–20 mph around the time of the fall.