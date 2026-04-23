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What could save your life during a bear encounter

Instead of snapping an up-close and personal picture of the wild animal right away, be sure you are at a safe distance and have a plan since these are dangerous wild animals.

By Kevin Fitzgerald
Source FOX Weather
Hikers had the scare of a lifetime when they came face-to-face with a large brown bear along the trails in Sierra Madre, California. A hiker is seen jumping and ringing bells to try and scare the bear away, but that is when the animal charged at the pair. Luckily, no one was injured. 00:27

Watch: Brown bear charges at hikers in California

Hikers had the scare of a lifetime when they came face-to-face with a large brown bear along the trails in Sierra Madre, California. A hiker is seen jumping and ringing bells to try and scare the bear away, but that is when the animal charged at the pair. Luckily, no one was injured.

Warmer spring weather means hikers are heading out to their favorite trails for exercise and to take in the beauty of nature. Along these ventures, hikers may encounter some inhabitants — like their local bear.

The type of bear you may encounter depends a great deal on where you are located.

FILE: Black bear in California.

FILE: Black bear in California.

(California Department of Fish and Wildlife / FOX Weather)

For instance, according to experts at Bear With Us, the North American black bear is primarily spotted from Florida through Alaska, while the brown bear is usually seen in areas of Washington, Montana and Wyoming.

If you encounter a bear, your safety is a priority. So, instead of snapping an up-close and personal picture of the wild animal right away, be sure you are at a safe distance and have a plan since these are dangerous wild animals

These are some tips offered by the National Park Service:

Identify yourself

Talk calmly to alert the bear that you are a human and not a prey animal. Wave your arms slowly and stand your ground. If a bear moves closer and stands on its hind legs, do not immediately panic.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), a standing bear is usually curious, not threatening, and is looking to get a better look or smell.

🐻 TOO CLOSE: Tourist comes face to face with grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park. 00:09

Watch: Tourist gets up close and personal with grizzly bear in Yellowstone

🐻 TOO CLOSE: Tourist comes face to face with grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park.

Stay calm

Most bears are not looking for trouble, and just want to be left alone. NPS says that bears sometimes bluff their way out of an encounter. They will charge and then turn away at the last second.

If a bear reacts defensively, just continue to talk to it in low tones. A scream or sudden movement may trigger an attack.

WATCH: CONNECTICUT SHOPPERS FLEE AS BEAR RUNS ACROSS MALL PARKING LOT

If a bear remains stationary, move away slowly and sideways. This will help you keep your eyes on the bear and avoid tripping. 

Do not run. Bears can be just as fast as a racehorse — whether it be uphill or downhill.

Grizzlies, brown and black bears can climb trees. So stay on the ground. 

Brown bear in Alaska.

Brown bear in Alaska.

(NPS / Kevyn Jalone / FOX Weather)

Hike and travel in groups

Large gatherings of people are intimidating to bears. Groups are noisier and smellier, and alert bears that it is not just a single person at greater distances.

Move to higher ground

It is important to make yourself look as large as possible. 

  • GB1063 and her third cub were found together crossing a road in Colter Bay.
    Image 1 of 5

    GB1063 and her third cub were found together crossing a road in Colter Bay. (Grand Teton National Park/Facebook)

  • Bear approaches car in northern Minnesota.
    Image 2 of 5

    Bear approaches car in northern Minnesota. (Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch)

  • FILE - JACKSON, WY - JUNE 15: A Grizzly bear named "399" walks with her four cubs along the main highway near Signal Mountain on June 15, 2020 outside Jackson, Wyoming. 399 inhabits Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest and is considered by some to be the most famous brown bear mother in the world. She just gave birth to four cubs at the age of 24. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 5

    FILE - JACKSON, WY - JUNE 15: A Grizzly bear named "399" walks with her four cubs along the main highway near Signal Mountain on June 15, 2020 outside Jackson, Wyoming. 399 inhabits Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest and is considered by some to be the most famous brown bear mother in the world. She just gave birth to four cubs at the age of 24. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) ( )

  • Bear stuck on a roof
    Image 4 of 5

    A bear is on a roof in Magalia, Calif. after a tree was blown across the house.  (Kyle Thomas via Storyful)

  • Image 5 of 5

     151 Walker at Brooks Falls on August 22, 2021 ; (Photo: Explore.org/Katmai Conservancy - Guy Runco) ( )

Keep food away

Allowing a bear to have access to your food will just encourage the bear and cause bigger issues. If you are carrying a bag with food, it is important not to drop it. It offers both protection and prevents the bear from accessing food.

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Leave

Exit the area and take a detour. If you are unable to immediately leave, be sure the bear has an escape route and wait until it moves away.

A postal carrier in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, was greeted by a momma bear and her cubs while on her delivery route on Monday. 00:25

Momma bear and her cubs get close to a postal carrier in North Carolina

A postal carrier in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, was greeted by a momma bear and her cubs while on her delivery route on Monday.

If you come across a female bear and her cubs, be extra cautious. Chances of an attack increase tremendously if the mother sees you as a threat to her baby.

Peter Gros, wildlife expert and co-host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, joined FOX Weather to discuss bears emerging from hibernation—and why rising encounters are putting communities on alert. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe. 06:48

What you need to know to stay safe as bears emerge from hibernation

Peter Gros, wildlife expert and co-host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, joined FOX Weather to discuss bears emerging from hibernation—and why rising encounters are putting communities on alert. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.

"Bear attacks are rare," according to NPS. "Most bears are only interested in protecting food, cubs, or their space. However, being mentally prepared can help you have the most effective reaction."

Depending on the bear that you encounter, there are different ways to behave if you do happen to get attacked.

For instance, if you are attacked by a brown or grizzly bear, play dead. It's important to lay flat on your stomach and have your hands clasped behind your neck. To make it more difficult for the bear to turn you over, keep your legs spread. Remain still until the bear leaves the area, but if the bear is persistent, then fight back with whatever you have at hand to hit the bear in the face.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

If a black bear is attacking, do not play dead. If possible, try to escape to a secure place like a car or building. If that is not possible, fight back. Kick and place blows to the bear's face and muzzle.

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