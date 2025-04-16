Watch: Connecticut shoppers flee as bear runs across mall parking lot

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.– People outside a Connecticut mall had a scare when a bear was spotted running near the entrance.

Video from outside Westfarms Mall in West Hartford on Friday afternoon showed wildlife officers trying to corral a small black bear running around outside.

Wildlife officers were called to the scene Friday when police received reports of a bear in a tree near the mall, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Upon responding to the mall, they found a yearling black bear in a tree.

"Oh my God! Oh my God!" a woman yells in the video, as the bear darts from the mall's parking lot toward a nearby building.

People near the building are then seen running inside to get away from the animal.

A person in a green vest, likely a wildlife officer, chases the bear away from the building.

As the bear runs out of frame, more officers come bounding around the corner, toward the bear.

DEEP said officers were able to get the bear to the woods nearby, and no one was hurt in the incident. Officers reminded residents to be "bear aware" as bears become more active in the spring.