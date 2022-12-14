Violent tornado damages hospital, homes in New Iberia, Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. – Area hospitals are treating several residents who were rescued but injured after a violent tornado roared through New Iberia, Louisiana.

Police said they received reports that the tornado touched down near the Southport subdivision and damaged several homes there.

Here is another view of that tornado ripping through the town.

The electric company is disconnecting power to make search and clean-up safer. The Red Cross and United Way are assisting anyone displaced by the damage and power outages.

"On the other side of town, the Iberia Medical Center, the hospital has sustained a significant amount of damage as well," police said in a video posted to Facebook.

You can hear the shock of one man as he drives past the center.

"Oh my God dude. That is nuts," Trevor Jude Primeaux says on the video with sirens in the background.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"We ask all citizens please avoid the area," police said in an interview with FOX Weather. "Stay away from the area. We do have power lines that are down and live across the road and in yards."

A shelter has been set up for people who have been affected by the tornado at the high school, according to police.

Video shows tossed RVs, toppled out buildings, and trees on top of homes.

A tornado estimated to be an EF-2 with winds of 130 mph was reported in the Pecan Farms subdivision in the community of Keithville on Tuesday night. That tornado left a woman and her 8-year-old son dead, with at least two other people injured.

MOTHER, 8-YEAR-OLD SON FOUND DEAD AFTER EF-2 TORNADO IN LOUISIANA

Several other tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday due to a coast-to-coast storm system that is expected to continue to produce tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds on the southern side while producing blizzard conditions in the Plains and snow to the Northeast on Thursday.