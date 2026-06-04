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Potential record high temperatures reach the Northeast before wet weather returns this weekend

Let's take a look at how low temperatures are impacting prediction market expectations, brought to you by Kalshi, in the Northeast on Thursday.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
HEAT BLAST: The Northeast U.S. will be slammed by potentially record-breaking temperatures heading into the weekend, before a brief break in severe storms that will cool conditions. #Northeast #Heat #Severewx #Summer #FOXWeather 01:54

Summer-like temperatures to bake the Northeast

HEAT BLAST: The Northeast U.S. will be slammed by potentially record-breaking temperatures heading into the weekend, before a brief break in severe storms that will cool conditions. #Northeast #Heat #Severewx #Summer #FOXWeather

Summer-like temperatures are expected to make a return along the East Coast after a quiet week of low temperatures.

Ahead of a cold front, warm temperatures will return as a strong ridge of high pressure builds along the East Coast.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

As the ridge of high pressure shifts east, southerly winds will draw a large surge of deep moisture, creating the perfect setup for record-breaking heat and the development of severe storms.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: People try to stay cool on the sweltering streets of Manhattan as the region experiences another heatwave on July 29, 2025 in New York City. Temperatures are expected to reach into the high 90s with a heat index well above 100 degrees.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: People try to stay cool on the sweltering streets of Manhattan as the region experiences another heatwave on July 29, 2025 in New York City. Temperatures are expected to reach into the high 90s with a heat index well above 100 degrees. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

As the approaching heat wave draws near, prediction markets at Kalshi have had their expectations for how low temperatures could drop Thursday before things heat up.

EXTREME HEAT SAFETY: HOW TO PREPARE AND STAY COOL DURING A HEAT WAVE

Prediction markets are expecting a 99% chance that the weather will dip to about 63 or 64 degrees on Thursday.

Starting Friday, high temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average in popular cities such as Washington, D.C., New York City and Philadelphia, which all could reach up to 90 degrees through Saturday.

People in Boston can expect pleasant mid-80s temperatures.

SUMMER-LIKE TEMPERATURES TO SURGE ACROSS THE NORTHEAST BEFORE WEEKEND THUNDERSTORMS USHER IN A COOLDOWN

"A few daily record highs may be challenged on Friday, with the potential for record-breaking heat continuing into Saturday—particularly at Dulles International Airport and in Richmond, Virginia," the FOX Forecast Center said.

This graphic shows the heat expected for the northeast. 
(FOX Weather)

 

On Saturday, severe storms are likely to develop across the eastern Great Lakes and into New England.

SLOW-MOVING SYSTEM TO BRING TROPICAL DOWNPOURS, ROUGH SURF AND STRONG WINDS TO THE GULF COAST

As a result, a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat is in place for portions of Ohio and western Pennsylvania, as these storms are driven by intense daytime heating and atmospheric instability.

These severe storms that develop will pose a primary threat of damaging hail and winds, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

BOSTON - JULY 23: Sylvain Goyette and Trinh Hoac of Montreal walked in the Public Garden after purchasing an umbrella when heavy rains hit the area. A flash flood formed on Charles Street between Boston Common and the Public Garden in Boston, Tuesday, July 23, 2013.

BOSTON - JULY 23: Sylvain Goyette and Trinh Hoac of Montreal walked in the Public Garden after purchasing an umbrella when heavy rains hit the area. A flash flood formed on Charles Street between Boston Common and the Public Garden in Boston, Tuesday, July 23, 2013. 

(Yoon S. Byun/The Boston Globe / Getty Images)

Similarly, a Level 1 out of 5 severe storm threat extends from Michigan to Maine, including major cities such as Boston, Albany, New York and Cincinnati.

This will bring rain and an isolated flash flood threat.

RECORD AMOUNTS OF SARGASSUM WASH ASHORE ALONG THE COAST, PROMPTING CONCERNS FOR BEACHGOERS

By Sunday, lingering rain and storms will be active across the Northeast and New England, making for a wet weekend.

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