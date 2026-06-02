Summer-like temperatures to surge across the Northeast before weekend rain returns

After a quiet week of moderate temperatures for the majority of the Northeast U.S., summer-like temperatures are expected to return.

The FOX Forecast Center is predicting temperatures in the 90s for major cities along the I-95 corridor, as a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the East Coast.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

Starting Thursday and Friday, a ridge of high pressure will shift eastward, as southerly winds are expected to draw warmer air into the Northeast and Ohio Valley.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to be around 10 to 15 degrees above average for popular cities such as Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston.

This graphic shows the high temperature departure in the northeast.

(FOX Weather)



In fact, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City could all reach 90 degrees by the end of the weekend.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a few daily record highs could be broken in areas such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

FIRST TROPICAL DEPRESSION OF THE EASTERN PACIFIC SEASON FORMS OVER OPEN WATERS

Unfortunately, in typical spring fashion, as of late, hot temperatures will be followed by wet weather by the end of the weekend in some locations.

"By Saturday evening, an area of low pressure will move from the Great Lakes into the Northeast," the FOX Forecast Center said. "Rain is expected to spread across much of New England and the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, accompanied by cooler conditions."

SLUGGISH GULF STORM SYSTEM TO BRING HEAVY RAIN, COASTAL FLOODING WHILE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT REMAINS UNLIKELY

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in the northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Following the brief stint of high temperatures, it will shift to heavy rain, with temperatures dropping into the 60s and lower 70s on Saturday through Monday.

This comes as popular cities such as Boston have experienced rain during 11 of the past 13 weekends so far this spring.

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2026 FORECAST

After a cool-down in temperatures, average spring-like conditions are expected to return by the middle of next week.