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Tropics awaken: First area to watch for tropical development emerges in the Eastern Pacific

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated its first area to watch for tropical development thousands of miles off the coast of Mexico.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
The Eastern Pacific has awakened from its off-season slumber. On Thursday, a new area of watch was designated, possibly developing over the next seven days. The latest forecast models suggest a system may attempt to form sometime next week as it tracks westward. Fortunately, forecasts indicate this system will remain out to sea and will not impact land. 01:49

Tropics awaken: First area to watch for tropical development designated in Eastern Pacific

The Eastern Pacific has awakened from its off-season slumber. On Thursday, a new area of watch was designated, possibly developing over the next seven days. The latest forecast models suggest a system may attempt to form sometime next week as it tracks westward. Fortunately, forecasts indicate this system will remain out to sea and will not impact land.

The first signs of tropical activity this year have emerged in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated its first area to watch for tropical development thousands of miles off the coast of Mexico.

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Area to watch for tropical development
(FOX Weather)

 

The NHC is giving this area of thunderstorms a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next seven days.

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Regardless of development, this system is expected to remain out at sea and will not impact land.

Long-range forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center noted that this area is not the same area of interest that government forecasters were highlighting earlier this week.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) continues to highlight an area closer to the southwestern coast of Mexico that may have an increased probability of tropical development later into June.

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FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross is ready for hurricane season, and he joins us to talk about what's coming with a potential Super El Niño, the beginning of the East Pacific season tomorrow and his Hurricane HQ&A.  08:25

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross talks that start of hurricane season, El Niño status

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross is ready for hurricane season, and he joins us to talk about what's coming with a potential Super El Niño, the beginning of the East Pacific season tomorrow and his Hurricane HQ&A. 

"Development during this timeframe would not be unusual, as the first named storm in the Eastern Pacific typically forms around June 10," the FOX Forecast Center said.

This comes just a few weeks into the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 to Nov. 30, and just days before the start of the Atlantic season on Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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