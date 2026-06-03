Record amounts of sargassum wash ashore along the coast, prompting concerns for beachgoers

FLORIDA - Record-high amounts of sargassum seaweed were reported across the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean last month.

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According to a report from the University of South Florida's Optical Oceanography Lab, sargassum continued to increase in most regions, resulting in a record-high amount for the month of May.

Researchers say that at least 4% of the ocean's surface is currently covered by clumps and mats of sargassum, and those amounts are likely to increase in June.

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They expect 2026 to be another major sargassum year if levels exceed 75% of historical values. As of now, it appears the region could experience a record year by the summer of 2026.

What is sargassum?

Sargassum is a naturally occurring brown seaweed that floats in large masses across the ocean and washes up along the coastlines of numerous states, including Florida, Texas and Louisiana.

Since 2011, however, sargassum has become a recurring problem in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Florida Department of Health said sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide gas as it decomposes on beaches, producing an odor similar to rotten eggs.

Is sargassum dangerous?

The hydrogen sulfide from the sargassum can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and may be especially problematic for people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

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Sargassum can also contain high levels of arsenic, heavy metals, organic contaminants and marine debris that may be harmful to humans.

The seaweed does provide an important habitat for migratory organisms that have adapted specifically to this floating algae, including crabs, shrimp, sea turtles and commercially important fish species such as tuna and marlin.

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However, tiny creatures that live within the seaweed can cause skin rashes and blisters when they come into contact with humans.