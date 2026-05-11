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Cleanup efforts underway as large amount of sargassum spotted on Miami Beach

City officials are using beach-friendly equipment to blend the sargassum across the city’s 7.5-mile stretch of beach each day.

By Alexandra Myers
Source FOX Weather
Sargassum seaweed is washing up along Miami Beach, leading to daily cleanup efforts from city crews. The City of Miami Beach, in coordination with Miami-Dade County Parks, is using beach-friendly equipment to blend the sargassum across the city’s 7.5-mile beach.   01:48

Miami Beach officials respond to heavy sargassum bloom

Sargassum seaweed is washing up along Miami Beach, leading to daily cleanup efforts from city crews. The City of Miami Beach, in coordination with Miami-Dade County Parks, is using beach-friendly equipment to blend the sargassum across the city’s 7.5-mile beach.  

MIAMI, Flo. - A large amount of seaweed known as sargassum has washed up along the shores of Miami Beach.

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Officials said the sargassum bloom has persisted for months and could become record-breaking this year.

The City of Miami Beach, in coordination with Miami-Dade County Parks, is using beach-friendly equipment to blend the sargassum across the city’s 7.5-mile stretch of beach each day.

A wall of sargassum deters would-be bathers from entering the Atlantic Ocean.

(Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Beach operations crews drive tractors equipped with rear-mounted blades along the shoreline during high tide to mix and disperse the seaweed. Crews also use barber rakes in areas where larger amounts accumulate.

Once the seaweed is removed and allowed to dry, it is transported to a landfill.

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According to the City of Miami, before crews begin the process, the county’s sea turtle conservation program surveys the area for nests and hatchlings to ensure no sea turtles are harmed during this process.

Record-breaking blooms of smelly sargassum seaweed are invading Florida beaches. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Dania Beach on July 23 and explains that even though the brown microalgae can be beneficial for marine life, it can become a mess after decomposing on the beach. 05:22

Smelly sargassum seaweed invades Florida beaches

Record-breaking blooms of smelly sargassum seaweed are invading Florida beaches. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell was in Dania Beach on July 23 and explains that even though the brown microalgae can be beneficial for marine life, it can become a mess after decomposing on the beach.

Sargassum is a naturally occurring brown seaweed that floats in large masses across the ocean and commonly impacts Florida coastlines.

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Many beaches in South Florida, including Fort Lauderdale Beach, are currently experiencing heavy accumulations of sargassum.

According to NOAA, sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide gas as it decomposes on beaches, producing a smell similar to rotten eggs.

Seaweed spotted in Dania Beach, Florida.

Seaweed spotted in Dania Beach, Florida.

(FOX Weather)

Sargassum can contain high levels of arsenic, heavy metals, organic contaminants and marine debris that may be harmful to humans.

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The Florida Department of Health said hydrogen sulfide can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and may be especially problematic for people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

People sit on the sand in South Beach, Miami during the seasonal surge of Sargassum seaweed, on July 21, 2025. 

(DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In order to protect residents and visitors, officials in Miami are continuing cleanup efforts as sargassum season is expected to continue throughout the summer months.

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City crews said they will continue to remove excess seaweed as the blooms continue to wash ashore.

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