What is sea lice? How to avoid the parasite as sargassum floods South Florida beaches

Copious amounts of smelly seaweed known as sargassum have washed up along the shores of South Florida, and there are some precautions you can take to avoid feeling the effects.

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Sargassum is a naturally-occurring brown seaweed that floats in large masses across the ocean, and it commonly impacts Florida coastlines.

According to NOAA, sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide gas as it decomposes on beaches, producing a smell similar to rotten eggs.

The Florida Department of Health said hydrogen sulfide can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and may be especially problematic for people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Sargassum can also contain high levels of arsenic, heavy metals, organic contaminants and marine debris that may be harmful to humans.

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The smelly seaweed is not only potentially harmful to humans, but it can also contain tiny bugs known as sea lice.

Officials have said that many Florida beaches, including those in Boca Raton that have seen an increase in sargassum, are also experiencing more sea lice.

Despite the name, sea lice are not the same as head lice, although they are about the same size, roughly 2 to 3 millimeters, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to Lice Lifters Palm Beach County, sea lice are actually the larvae of certain jellyfish, most commonly the thimble jellyfish. The microscopic larvae contain stinging cells.

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When sargassum washes ashore, the tiny larvae can ride along with it and sometimes become trapped under people’s bathing suits.

Friction from the swimsuit can trigger the stingers, causing them to release small amounts of jellyfish venom into the skin.

The stings can cause an itchy red rash called seabather’s eruption, which may appear within minutes or up to a day after exposure. The rash can look like small pimples, blisters or welts.

Officials said seabather’s eruption can be uncomfortable, but it is usually not a serious concern.

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Although most cases are mild and limited to an itchy rash, some people can develop more widespread symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting and malaise, which is a general feeling of illness or fatigue.

To help avoid sea lice, taking a few precautions may reduce your risk of developing a rash. Before swimming, check local beach health reports for any sea lice advisories.

If you feel tingling or irritation under your swimsuit while in the water, get out and remove your swimsuit as soon as possible.

Rinse your body with salt water if available, since fresh water can trigger trapped larvae to release toxins.

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Also, be sure to wash your swimsuit thoroughly before wearing it again, and consider applying vinegar containing 5% acetic acid after swimming to help deactivate any remaining larvae.

Fortunately, sea lice are usually more irritating than dangerous, but it is always best to try to avoid the little critters whenever possible.