Days of heavy rainfall target Florida, dropping several inches of rain and triggering flash flood threat

FLORIDA - An active weather pattern that has brought a wave of rich tropical moisture across Florida and parts of the Southeast has settled over the region, triggering heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days.

Millions of residents in Miami and Fort Lauderdale could be impacted by flash flooding, as some areas may receive 3 to 5 inches of rain.

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The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat for Miami.

This comes after the same weather pattern targeted Texas earlier in the week, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and flash flooding that led to numerous water rescues across parts of the state.

The active pattern shifted eastward on Thursday as an upper-level disturbance interacted with a cold front moving southward, which then stalled over the region.

The amount of rain expected in Miami.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, the system has pulled a deep surge of moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic, creating the perfect setup for several days of repeated heavy rainfall.

For millions of residents, this rain will be a welcome relief to help alleviate the historic drought that has been plaguing the region.

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However, the FOX Forecast Center notes that due to the high moisture, localized flash flooding may become a concern beginning Thursday across South Florida, where the disturbance will readily trigger clusters of heavy storms.

As the stalled cold front lingers, rain and thunderstorms will become even more widespread by Friday.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

On Saturday, the system is expected to intensify as an upper-level low pressure system develops near the Southeast. This will increase moisture along the coast, leading to heavy rainfall in Georgia and the Carolinas as well.

A flash flood threat is expected farther north near Charleston, while some low-lying coastal areas may experience minor localized flooding. Rainfall totals are forecast to exceed 2 to 3 inches in some locations.

The amount of rain expected in Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Moving into early June, the system will slowly shift as high pressure builds in from the north. However, with deep tropical moisture remaining stalled across the Gulf, additional rounds of heavy rain are expected to develop.

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Overall rainfall totals through next Thursday are projected to be highest across the Florida Peninsula, where widespread amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected, and isolated totals of 5 to 8 inches are possible.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on this developing system.