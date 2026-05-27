Tropical development chances rising in the Eastern Pacific ahead of early June

Since the Eastern Pacific hurricane season began May 15, tropical activity has remained quiet in the region. However, things may begin to take a twist as we head into the first few weeks of June.

The FOX Forecast Center has been tracking potential tropical activity closely, especially with El Niño expected to develop rapidly into summer.

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Now, the latest two and three-week outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center highlight an area off the southwestern coast of Mexico with an increased probability of tropical development between June 3 and June 9.

Pacific tropical development overview.

(FOX Weather)



Being that the first named storm in the Eastern Pacific typically forms around June 10, development during this timeframe would not be unusual.

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Some longer-range forecast models, including the American GFS model and the European ECMWF model, have also highlighted this potential in their latest runs.

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Eastern Pacific long-range outook.

(FOX Weather)



Although the average first storm occurs in June, May tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific remains relatively common.

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, since 1950, there have been 25 tropical storms and 19 hurricanes during May, for a total of 44 named systems.

The last storm in the Eastern Pacific in May was Hurricane Agatha in 2022, which moved into Mexico on May 30 as a Category 2 hurricane.

With that, ocean temperatures continue to run warmer than average across much of the basin and are expected to become even more conducive for development in the coming weeks as waters continue warming.

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Warmer ocean temperatures in the Eastern Pacific typically indicate the presence of an El Niño climate pattern.

Current water temperature in the Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Sea surface temperatures off the coast of Mexico and extending westward into the open Pacific are currently running roughly 2 to 3 degrees above average.

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With that, increasing attention will continue to focus on these anomalously warm waters across the basin, along with the ongoing development of El Niño.

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To put things into perspective, a typical Eastern Pacific hurricane season averages 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major Category 3 or higher hurricanes.

Eastern Pacific hurricane season forecast.

(FOX Weather)



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By comparison, during El Niño years since 1990, those averages have increased to approximately 17 named storms, nine hurricanes and five major hurricanes, highlighting a measurable uptick in seasonal activity.