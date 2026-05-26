Renewed flood threats target waterlogged Texas, the South with days of heavy rain

More than 60 million people across parts of the South and Texas will face the threat of flash flooding this week, after heavy rain soaked much of the region over the holiday weekend.

DOWNPOURS TURN DEADLY AS RENEWED FLOOD RISK CONTINUES IN THE SOUTH DUE TO ATMOSPHERIC FIREHOSE

Flash flooding was ongoing early Tuesday in Henderson County, North Carolina, where the local fire department said it was responding to numerous calls and reports of inundated roads.

Video from Sunday showed heavy flooding in nearby Bat Cave, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, one person died as a result of flooding in Forest County, Mississippi, on Monday, according to Governor Tate Reeves.

Rain over the weekend also soaked much of Texas and the Southeast Gulf Coast. Police in Beeville, in Texas' Coastal Bend, had to rescue a driver and an infant from fast-moving floodwaters Saturday.

WATCH: FIRST RESPONDERS RESCUE INFANT AFTER CAR IS TRAPPED IN RUSHING TEXAS FLOODWATER

Since Friday, 6 to 8 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the Southeast.

Another stormy week ahead for the South

Several storm systems will move across the southern U.S. and tap into more tropical moisture that will produce drenching rain through the workweek.

Top rain reports

(FOX Weather)



Soils are saturated across much of the South after last week's precipitation and are vulnerable to more flash flooding.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

However, the rain will help provide relief for a region that has been gripped by Extreme Drought conditions.

A Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding covers a corridor from New Orleans to southern Virginia through Wednesday morning, according to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

Tuesday flash flood threat

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, a new storm system is pushing toward the Southern Plains Tuesday and will stall over the region, triggering repeated rounds of heavy thunderstorms.

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Parts of North and Central Texas is in the bull's-eye of Tuesday's threat, with a Level 2 flood threat covering Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Rainy week weather setup

(FOX Weather)



On Wednesday, the flood threat will shift into Corpus Christi, Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The FOX Forecast Center emphasized that this will not be a quick-hitting event, with storms expected to target the same corridors from the Texas coast through the lower Mississippi Valley through Friday.

Weeklong flash flood threat

(FOX Weather)



Another widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected through the workweek.

Check back for updates on this developing story.