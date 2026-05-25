Watch: First responders rescue infant after car is trapped in rushing Texas floodwater

BEEVILLE, Texas – As intense rain lashed much of the central and eastern U.S. to kick off Memorial Day weekend, an overflowing creek in Beeville, Texas, flooded a road and stranded a driver and an infant child, forcing first responders into action.

A white sedan made the mistake of traveling through a low-lying water-crossing area along a creek, triggering dangerous flooding that swiftly turned the road into a rushing river on May 23.

The rapid floodwater halted the vehicle and its occupants, the driver and an infant child, in the middle of rushing water with no way to escape.

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Body-camera footage from an officer from the City of Beeville Police Department captured the moments an officer trudged through surging floodwater to the stranded vehicle.

With floodwater passing by the officer's legs, the driver handed over the infant in a carrier, and the officer and a volunteer firefighter quickly covered the child with a rain jacket.

"When heavy rain hits, conditions around our low water crossings can change fast. What may look passable one minute can quickly become dangerous the next," the City of Beeville Police Department said on Facebook.

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The intense, rapid rain flooded the roadway before first responders could establish barricades – and that's when the white sedan attempted to drive through the flooded road.

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Police said a member of the fire department on scene tried to warn the driver to stop them from entering the water, but unfortunately, the driver did not see him.

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Thankfully, nobody was hurt – but this potentially dangerous incident underscores an important message from the Beeville Police Department: "No errand, shortcut or destination is worth risking your life or your family’s safety."