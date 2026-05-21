Piggybacked to safety: Good Samaritan carries stranded driver through Atlanta floodwater

ATLANTA, Georgia – When flash flooding turned a busy Atlanta road into a river deep enough to strand cars, one heroic traveler trudged through the water to rescue a stranded driver.

Intense rain drenched the Atlanta metro area on Wednesday, flooding major roadways and bringing traffic to a standstill as numerous drivers found themselves stranded in rising water with nowhere to go.

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As Mary Brathwaite and her husband George drove along a dry stretch of road beside the flooded I-75/I-85 downtown connector, they noticed a stranded driver on top of her waterlogged white sedan.

George shouted, "Hey, you need some help?"

Without hesitation, he left the dry confines of his vehicle and walked across the flooded Georgia highway – submerging himself in waist-deep floodwater – and trudged across two lanes to the stranded white sedan.

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"I'll get you some more shoes," Mrs. Brathwaite said to her husband before braving the floodwater.

Sitting on top of her car, the stranded driver quickly assumed a piggyback position and was carried to safety on the dry land where Mary waited in the car filming the heroic save.

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Panning across the flooded road, video footage captured a red truck also submerged in floodwater as intense rain swamped the popular Georgia roadway.

The water-logged roadway forced Georgia state troopers to shut down the heavily traveled downtown connector during Wednesday’s peak rush hour, snarling traffic across the heart of Atlanta.