Millions face growing flood threat across South through Memorial Day and beyond amid days of downpours

Relentless storms are soaking much of the South this Memorial Day weekend, triggering flash flooding across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. But the downpours don't just stop there. More cumulative rain totals are expected to escalate later in the week, heightening more flooding risks.

Flash flood threat across the South on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk continues across portions of the region through Wednesday, leaving 20 million Americans at risk of more flash flooding into the week.

WET WEATHER EXPECTED TO DAMPEN PLANS FOR MILLIONS ON THE EAST COAST THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Friday alone brought over half a foot of rain near Mobile, Alabama, causing the Bayou Sara at Saraland to reach major flood stage.

Along with that, recent rainfall brought totals of 7+ inches to Sinton and Freeport, Texas; Winona, Mississippi and Collinsville, Oklahoma.

This is all due to a deep plume of tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of America that will continue to interact with a series of slow-moving upper-level disturbances and a stalling frontal boundary.

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WATCH: GOOD SAMARITAN CARRIES STRANDED DRIVER THROUGH ATLANTA FLOODWATER

As multiple storm complexes move over the same corridors, well over 3 to 5 inches of rain is possible from eastern Texas into Louisiana and Mississippi through Friday.

Expected rainfall totals through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



That said, localized amounts of 5 to 8 inches or more are possible from the Louisiana-Texas border through southern Mississippi, with major cities from Houston to New Orleans in the bullseye for the highest totals.

The Fox Forecast Center said that because of the surplus rainfall so far this month across regions along the Gulf Coast, soils remain saturated, and any additional rain could lead to flash flooding.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Currently, some Gulf Coast cities are running over 3 inches above average for the month of May.

Multi-day flash flood threat outlook.

(FOX Weather)



This has prompted a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk for coastal Louisiana on Sunday, and as another system moves in from the west, this flood threat will re-ignite across central and eastern Texas into Tuesday and Wednesday, where another Level 2 threat is present.

These areas include San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, with Flood Watches also in place through Monday from southeast Texas into southern Louisiana.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In total, across the Southern region, a widespread 3 to 5 inches of rainfall is forecast through Friday.

Stay with FOX Weather as we continue to track the latest forecast.