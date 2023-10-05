First widespread freeze of the season: Will you feel it?

Buckle up for Mother Nature's next round of weather whiplash. The same areas that sweat from the record heat early in the week could be seeing the season's first freeze.

A cold front sweeping across the country will take many from summer straight into winter.

"Tomorrow, a good chunk of the central and northern High Plains, portions of the Great Lakes, (will be) not just below average, (but) well below average by 10 to 20 degrees," said Meteorologist Kendall Smith.

"You might say, ‘It's fall, it's a turbulent time of year,'" Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. "It wouldn't be as dramatic if we didn't go from the temperatures that were 20 degrees on the other side of average. So the temperature drop is a huge one."

Freeze Watches and Warning with Frost Advisories

More than four million Americans are currently under Freeze Watches and Warnings and Frost Advisories.

"It's almost like we're just completely bypassing fall in some of these locations where temperatures are going to be dropping down to the twenties," Smith said.

Plains and Midwest

Minot, North Dakota, that's in a Freeze Warning, hit 68 degrees on Tuesday. Friday and Saturday morning, FOX Weather forecasts a low of 34 degrees. Factor in the possible 50 mph wind gusts, and Minot could feel like 15 degrees.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, is in the same situation. The NWS issued a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory there as well. The city hit 77 on Monday, but the temperature could drop as low as 27 Saturday morning.

Frost and Freeze Alerts in effect through Saturday morning.

Keep those seatbelts fastened on this weather roller coaster, though, as temperatures start to rebound on Sunday. Watch the pool of cold air push east for the end of the weekend, allowing the Northern Plains and Midwest to warm.

High temperatures in the Midwest will also have a turnaround. Minneapolis tied a record high of 89 on Monday for the first time since 1953, and on Sunday, the city broke its all-time record high for October with 92. On Friday, the high will struggle to 52. The Twin Cities' average high is 64.

International Falls, Minnesota, hit 87 on Monday, breaking a record that held for over a century. The mercury tops out at 49 on Friday. The average is 57.

South

The South will stay well above freezing into the weekend, but temperatures will moderate and make for great sleeping weather, giving the air conditioner a break.

Northeast

The Northeast has a few days to go to get out of the record heat, though. Temperatures spike in the warm air mass ahead of the front before cooling down behind it.

Burlington, Vermont, hit its highest October temperature on record Wednesday with 86. That blew the old record of 82 set in 1891 out of the water. Come Sunday and Monday, the high won't even make it out of the 50s.

A handful of cities have already experienced their first freeze of the season. Most are higher elevations.

Who already had the first freeze of the season?

The NWS' 8 to 14-day temperature outlook hints at a cooler-than-average eastern half of the country with a warmer-than-normal western half.