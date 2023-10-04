Massive fall storm brings 1,500-mile cold front that's plummeting temperatures across country

The big fall storm sweeping across the country with a border-to-border cold front is losing steam as the main energy and driver of it begins to move north into Canada.

By Friday, a secondary cold front will help to reinforce the initial front, bringing with it a more substantial temperature drop to nearly the entire eastern U.S., the FOX Forecast Center said. This will help push rain and a cooldown into parts of the region as well.

"It's the kind of weather where you want to open the windows and let the nice breeze come through, get a good cross breeze to give the A/C a bit of a break," FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera said

Daily highs for New York City.

"As we go through the day (Friday), the numbers drop even more at that point," Herrera added. "Maybe you don't keep the window open at night or just a crack because it might get a little chilly overnight."

Places like New York City will drop from the 80s to the upper 50s and lower 60s over the weekend. Well to the north in upstate New York, a very light dusting of snow is possible in the highest elevations of the Adirondack Mountains from Sunday into Monday.

As the overall storm system rolls east, it will eventually run into Tropical Storm Philippe racing north, helping to enhance the rain over the Northeast and New England late in the weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast high temperatures for the next five days across the nation.

