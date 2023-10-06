Double trouble: Philippe to combine with potent front, triggering New England flood threat

NEW YORK – Philippe has transitioned to a post-tropical storm and is headed north toward New England, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that could trigger flash flooding and scattered power outages.

The storm spent much of Friday lashing Bermuda with heavy rain, strong rip currents and 40-mph winds.

As Phillipe pushes northward, its next 48 hours will become a complex meteorological mess as the storm finishes transforming from tropical in nature to drawing energy from more traditional sources.

WHAT IS A POST TROPICAL CYCLONE?

The new form of Philippe will soon meet up with a cold front swinging into the Northeast from the west. Moisture from the two will combine to produce widespread soaking rain across the region this weekend.

"The front will bring its own moisture and wind energy with it," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross. "The net result will be rain from the front along the I-95 corridor in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast (Saturday) into (Sunday), with heavier rain and stronger wind in New England (Saturday) into Sunday as the combo coastal storm and front meet."

WHAT TO EXPECT IN TROPICS AS HURRICANE SEASON ENTERS OCTOBER

Post-Tropical Storm Philippe's stats.

(FOX Weather)



As much as 1-3 inches of rain is expected, with localized spots as high as 5 inches. This could lead to instances of flash flooding as most soil across New England and the Northeast are already saturated from a wet summer.

NEW YORK CITY, BOSTON ABOUT TO SPLASH THROUGH 13TH RAINY WEEKEND SINCE JUNE

The forecast rain totals in the Northeast and New England through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



A Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for portions of south central and west central Maine.

New York has already implemented their Flash Flood Emergency Plan as the flood risk increases for vulnerable areas. Cities such as New York City, which flooded last week amid record rains, could be spared from serious water issues, but it’s not a guarantee.

"There are spots that could flood out very easily because of basically the tipping point," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Amy Freeze. "Plus, we've got a storm here that's coming together with flows of moisture."

The flash flood threat in the Northeast and New England through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, areas across Massachusetts and Connecticut will be especially sensitive to any heavy rain as they’ve seen 200-300% of their average rain the past two weeks.

"We've had 13 weekends since June 1 with rain in the Northeast, and here we go again," Freeze added. "We're looking at downpours all the way through New England, basically a washout of the weekend for the Northeast."

Since Philippe is no longer a tropical system, the NHC said it will not be issuing Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings for the U.S. coastline, leaving warnings up to individual NWS offices. The NHC has ceased issuing forecast discussions and updated cone projections, as well.

Flash Flood Watches issued in many parts of Maine.

(FOX Weather)



Wind gusts of 50-60 mph expected Saturday night through Sunday

Due to the jet stream dip mentioned earlier, the remnants of Philippe will become a stronger storm than it was as a tropical storm. This will result in a small area of powerful winds in Downeast Maine.

Wind gusts of 50-60 mph are expected Saturday night and Sunday as the low passes through. As a result, some power outages may occur.

Any wind gust over 57 mph is considered to be damaging but just a brisk day can lead to smaller limbs being dislodged and falling into power lines.