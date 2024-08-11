Invest 98L could soon develop into Ernesto as development chances rise in Atlantic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Forecasters are continuing to monitor a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that has a high chance of developing into our next named storm in the coming days – Ernesto.

The tropical disturbance, which has been designated Invest 98L, is still about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the large area of showers and thunderstorms is continuing to become better organized.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The latest information on Invest 98L.

(FOX Weather)



An invest is a term used by the NHC to indicate an area in the tropics that is being investigated for possible tropical development.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions are favorable for the development of the system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves near or over the Leeward Islands.

After that, forecasters believe the system could strengthen further and become a tropical storm or hurricane.

As a result, people living, working or traveling to the region should monitor conditions as Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings could be issued as soon as Sunday.

The system could then approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle of the week.

HOW DO HURRICANES FORM?

This graphic shows the potential track of Invest 98L this week.

(FOX Weather)



It is too early to say with certainty if future Ernesto will have any impacts on the U.S. mainland. However, people in the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands could see impacts from the storm by as early as Tuesday.