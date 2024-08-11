Tropical Storm Watches issued as Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 threatens Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – We’re nearing the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and right on schedule, the tropics are becoming more active with the National Hurricane Center initiating advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, which is slowly becoming organized east of the Leeward Islands.

The tropics have been becoming more active over the past few weeks with the development of Hurricane Debby, which made its first landfall in Florida, and then a second landfall in South Carolina as a tropical storm.

And hot on its heels was Invest 98L, which began to organize as it moved over the warm waters of the tropical Atlantic Ocean and eventually became what is now being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.

Introduced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in 2017, a potential tropical cyclone permits the NHC to issue routine advisories on a system that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm but brings a threat of 39-plus-mph winds to land within 48 hours.

The designation also allows for Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches and Warnings to be issued for areas where concerns are highest for potential impacts from the storm.

The NHC said the system is likely to become Tropical Storm Ernesto before reaching the Leeward Islands.

What's the forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?

The latest information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.

According to the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is located over the Central Tropical Atlantic.

NOAA UPDATES HURRICANE FORECAST AS PEAK OF ATLANTIC SEASON APPROACHES

Where are watches and warnings in effect for Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?

Because of the threat that Potential Tropical Cyclone Five poses to the Leeward Islands, as well as the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla.

AUGUST IS THE SECOND-BUSIEST MONTH OF THE HURRICANE SEASON

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within two days.

Additional watches or warnings are likely for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to the NHC.

Will Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 impact the US?

This graphic shows the potential track of Potential Tropical Cyclone Five this week.

The NHC says Potential Tropical Cyclone Five will continue moving westward as it tracks across the Central Tropical Atlantic before starting to veer northwest near the Caribbean Islands. Current models show that the storm will move north after nearing Puerto Rico.



Stay with FOX Weather for the latest details on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.