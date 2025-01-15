Weather whiplash: Storm systems to sweep across East this weekend ahead of massive arctic outbreak

After a brief pause in the arctic air during the end of the workweek, a series of frontal boundaries will help usher in the coldest air of the season, beginning over the weekend and continuing into the upcoming week.

Unlike classic episodes where blizzards and severe weather often form the demarcation line between air masses, the upcoming storm systems aren’t expected to be overly organized when they approach the eastern U.S., leading to light to occasionally moderate amounts of precipitation.

Between the two storm systems, a maximum of 1-3 inches of snowfall is expected for parts of the Northeast, while 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected in the warm zone over the Southeast.

Where the two forms of precipitation meet in the transition zone, travel is expected to be most problematic, especially in places that aren’t used to the frozen precipitation, such as North Carolina, Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula.

Precipitation Forecast

It is in the mid-Atlantic where ice, especially during the cold mornings, could be the most challenging and lead to difficult travel.

Undoubtedly, the biggest story will be the cold air, not the precipitation, as the thermometer will approach zero from Chicago and Kansas City, through Philadelphia and Boston.

Much of the Southeast won’t be immune from the dangerously cold air as the 20s are expected to reach as far south as the Gulf Coast, during the Inauguration week.

Cold air forecast

Warm air accompanies first storm system over the weekend

A brief respite from the cold air will allow most major cities to experience precipitation in liquid form this weekend, from Florida and Georgia through the I-95 corridor in the Northeast.

The heaviest rainfall is expected between I-10 and I-20, with 1 to 3 inches possible before the weekend ends.

Due to the precipitation's composition, snowfall is only likely in inland locations of the Northeast, New England, and higher elevations, with accumulations generally light, ranging from 1 to 3 inches.

First storm system

Following this event, a secondary area of low pressure is expected to form off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic, which could prove more significant, particularly for states like Virginia along the I-95 corridor.

Cold air in place for wintry precipitation with second system

Enough cold air will be in place for the secondary storm system to bring more widespread snowfall when compared to the first, but accumulations are expected to remain light.

The exact location where the center of low-pressure forms will be critical in determining who will see snow and who will miss out on any frozen precipitation.

Forecast models continue to suggest that the low-pressure system will not fully develop until it is well offshore, meaning major cities in the East, such as Philadelphia, New York and Boston, will once again miss out on significant snowfall.

That said, wraparound moisture in the mid-Atlantic could cause some travel disruptions in areas that don’t typically see frozen precipitation, such as Virginia, North Carolina and the Delmarva Peninsula.

Expected snowfall

The impact in these regions is expected to be relatively minor, as the storm system will be moving eastward at a fairly quick pace, but any precipitation that does fall will likely remain on the ground for an extended period, as an arctic air mass begins to slide into the area.

Behind the frontal boundaries, low temperatures in Chicago, Cleveland and Boston will approach zero, while cities in the Tennessee Valleys will see widespread teens.

Even southern cities like Mobile, Alabama, and Atlanta are expected to see temperatures reach the 20s.

Coldest air of season blasts much of U.S. next week

An arctic ridge of high pressure will help ensure dangerously cold temperatures invade a large portion of the country over the weekend and next week.

A vast stretch of the U.S. is expected to experience temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below average, which will lead to zero or even sub-zero readings in cities like Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia.

Wind chill values could range from -20 to -30 degrees, with even colder conditions in the Upper Midwest.

While the temperature reading may not break many records, they will still be dangerously cold and pose significant risks to humans, pets, plants and pipes that are exposed and not well protected against the elements.

The earliest a storm system could capitalize on the cold air and deliver a significant impact would be during the final week of January, but the date and time are still too early to provide an exact forecast as details remain uncertain.