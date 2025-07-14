Dangerous flooding likely across I-95 corridor through Monday evening's commute

WASHINGTON – A slow-moving cold front approaching the East Coast on Monday has raised concerns about potential flooding, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

A Level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding has been outlined across part of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, encompassing major Interstate 95 corridor cities such as Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.

A look at the flash flood threat in the East on Monday, July 14, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said the front may take its time passing through the region, not clearing the coast until sometime Monday evening.

A heightened flash flood threat exists from parts of east Pennsylvania down to North Carolina. Rain totals could climb quick in any storms stalling over the same area. With near-record moisture levels, storms could produce rain rates that could top 3 inches per hour, especially across parts of Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

It is possible some isolated areas could see a quick 3-5 inches of rain within just a few hours in storms that repeatedly move over the same area.

A look at the rain still to come in the East through Friday, July 18, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



In these areas, saturated ground from recent rain means it won’t take much for any additional rain to lead to flash flooding. Some of these storms could turn severe, producing quick and damaging winds that could bring down trees because of how wet the ground is.

A look at the flash flood threat in the East on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



After Monday, the FOX Forecast Center said rain will become more scattered for Tuesday and Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain, but the gloomy skies will remain for most.

By Thursday, a new wave of rain will move into the East. Storms will start in the Midwest, and eventually move into the East as yet another cold front will come crashing through. This will only help stack the rain totals even higher across areas that do not need any more rain.

By Saturday, the East should see a drying period, but it may not last long as the region stays locked into this wet pattern.