Polar vortex to blast US with life-threatening cold next week: 'There’s no escaping this'

Most of the U.S. will enjoy milder temperatures on Thursday, but the warmup will be brief as a polar vortex will send temperatures tumbling below freezing for most of the nation starting this weekend.

Despite a cold start across parts of the eastern U.S. on Thursday, most of the country will experience milder temperatures with forecast highs as much as 20 degrees above average. Enjoy it while it lasts, however, because it’s about to get brutally cold.

How cold?

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the forecast high temperature comparison on Thursday, Jan. 16, and Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Minneapolis has a forecast high temperature of about 34 degrees on Thursday. On Sunday, the forecast high temperature is a frigid 4 degrees below zero.

"Perfect time to hop on a plane and go somewhere south," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Like, really, really far south."

The potentially life-threatening cold is due to a disrupted polar vortex. The FOX Forecast Center said a lobe of the polar vortex will dip to the south and move into the U.S. this weekend and into next week.

"These are the types of weather systems that even bring cold air to Florida," Merwin said. "You know, there’s only maybe one or two times a year where we get a chunk of arctic air that really invades the country and gets all the way down to the Gulf Coast. This is one of those. So, if you’re a snowbird, you like to escape down to the south – there’s no escaping this. Everyone will feel it."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the population expected to experience below average temperatures on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



In fact, more than 300 million Americans will experience below-average temperatures by Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center said temperatures will plummet as much as 45 degrees below average in spots, leading to below-zero temperatures across at least 20 states, from the Plains to the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.

All the Lower 48 states and more than 80% of the population will see temperatures drop below freezing. The deep chill will be felt as far as the Deep South, with only South Florida escaping the icy grip of the arctic blast.

Low temperatures forecast for next week.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said that while some moderation in temperatures may occur during the middle of next week, the overall pattern is expected to remain favorable for more brutally cold air outbreaks in the Lower 48 states close to the end of January.

Monthly temperatures are already running 5-10 degrees below average, and the FOX Forecast Center said this will all but ensure many locations in the eastern U.S. will see their coldest January in years.