Inauguration Day could be coldest in decades as arctic air plunges millions across US into deep freeze

WASHINGTON – Frigid arctic air is about to send temperatures plunging for millions of Americans across the U.S., and that could lead to one of the coldest Inauguration Days seen in decades.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for his second term Monday, and the FOX Forecast Center expects temperatures to be well below average when he takes the oath of office.

This graphic shows the forecast in Washington, D.C., next week.

(FOX Weather)



Computer forecast models show temperatures in the 40s on Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures will be hovering right above the freezing mark some rain and snow. That could be the warmest day for at least the few days following Inauguration Day.

Temperatures could fall into the teens on Sunday night, and by Monday temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing.

This graphic shows the forecast for Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



In fact, the FOX Forecast Center expects temperatures to be in the upper 20s on Monday afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below average for noon ET on that date.

In 2021, temperatures were just above 40 degrees, with an average high temperature for that date sitting at 45 degrees.

History shows that the warmest Inauguration Day was in 1951 when temperatures reached 70 degrees. The coldest was 18 degrees in 1994.

Arctic air invades US

The frigid weather won't be limited to the nation's capital. The eastern two-thirds of the U.S. will see temperatures that are well below average next week, with record-low temperatures in jeopardy for some places.