Alberta Clipper to bring snow to over a dozen states from Dakotas to Northeast later this week

ERIE, Pa. – A winter weather event known as an Alberta Clipper will descend from Canada later this week and roll across the northern tier, potentially bringing snow to at least 12 states from the Dakotas to New England.

This week’s snowmaker is caused by a weather system known as an Alberta Clipper, a fast-moving area of low pressure that originates from Alberta, Canada. The weather event is set to begin on Wednesday when the clipper system tracks down into North Dakota before zooming across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast by Thursday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Alberta Clipper will bring a wide swath of snow, with several inches possible in areas already inundated with lake-effect snow, such as Buffalo and Syracuse in New York and Cleveland in Ohio.

Alberta Clipper snow potential through Thursday.

"The lake-effect snow that you're looking at right here, that's what we call mesoscale meteorology, something that's happening on a small scale like the size of a thunderstorm or lake-effect snow band," FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari said. "What we have coming through a little bit later on this week is actually a bigger storm system. It's a fast-mover. It's not going to be very strong, but it's a clipper, and it means that it's going to dump snow over a pretty large area."

Erie, Pennsylvania, is forecast to see continued lake-effect snow through Tuesday before the clipper system potentially brings a few more inches on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow is also possible as far east as the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast, but it is too early to forecast just how much.

Strong winds associated with the low-pressure system will make temperatures feel even colder with the wind chill. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible in Minneapolis, Green Bay, Chicago, Cleveland and Buffalo on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind gust forecast for the Great Lakes on Thursday.

Will New York City see snow?

The forecast details will become clearer as the event gets closer on Wednesday, but the system is expected to drop snow from the Dakotas to New England. How far south the snow reaches depends on the temperatures in the Northeast.

As usual, New York City is right on the edge of the forecast where they could see rain or snow.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said snowfall in New York City doesn’t seem likely because the temperatures won't be cold enough. The high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 40s.

"We know the clippers are moisture-starved to begin with. Cold air is much denser. It's drier. And so it takes a lot for a clipper to bring snow to New York City. You need the cold air in place," Minar said.

While some flakes may fall, it isn't likely to accumulate.