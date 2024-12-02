See it: Buffalo Bills lash San Francisco 49ers in epic snow game after 2 feet buried Highmark Stadium

Snow shovelers and crews arrived at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday to help clear lake-effect snow ahead of the Sunday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Snow is cleared off the field during a timeout in the third quarter of a game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
The Bills, accustomed to the frigid conditions, thrived in their snowy home stadium. The California-based 49ers, on the other hand, struggled to adapt to the harsh weather.
Fans of the Buffalo Bills look on from their seats before a game between the Bills and the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
Weather observers in Orchard Park measured a winter storm total of 26.2 inches as of late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown as Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers defends during the second half of an NFL football game at Highmark Stadium on December 1, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
The Bills even shared photos on X on Saturday night showing scenes of their buried stadium about 24 hours before Sunday night's kickoff.
After clinching their fifth consecutive AFC East title, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott celebrated by making snow angels.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott make snow angels while being interviewed after the Bills defeated the the San Francisco 49ers, 35-10, at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
Before the game, Highmark Stadium was buried under the 2-plus feet of lake-effect snow as snow-removal crews worked to clear the stadium in western New York. In anticipation of the harsh winter weather, the Bills had already called for volunteer snow shovelers earlier in the week.
James Cook of the Buffalo Bills celebrates in the snow after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on December 1, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
A grounds crew member blows snow off the field during a timeout in a game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
Crews work to clear snow from the field before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
A general view of snow covered seats before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
