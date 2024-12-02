See it: Buffalo Bills lash San Francisco 49ers in epic snow game after 2 feet buried Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Highmark Stadium transformed into a winter wonderland Sunday night as the Buffalo Bills hosted the San Francisco 49ers in an epic NFL showdown in the snow.

The stadium in western New York was pummeled by heavy snow Saturday and Sunday when more than 2 feet of snow buried Orchard Park.

I-90 REOPENS IN NEW YORK AFTER LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM DUMPS MORE THAN 5 FEET OF SNOW ACROSS GREAT LAKES

The Bills, accustomed to the frigid conditions, thrived in their snowy home stadium. The California-based 49ers, on the other hand, struggled to adapt to the harsh weather.

Weather observers in Orchard Park measured a winter storm total of 26.2 inches as of late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Bills even shared photos on X on Saturday night showing scenes of their buried stadium about 24 hours before Sunday night's kickoff.

After clinching their fifth consecutive AFC East title, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott celebrated by making snow angels.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Before the game, Highmark Stadium was buried under the 2-plus feet of lake-effect snow as snow-removal crews worked to clear the stadium in western New York. In anticipation of the harsh winter weather, the Bills had already called for volunteer snow shovelers earlier in the week.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

A Lake-Effect Snow Warning was issued for the region until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.