The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Lee on track to become major hurricane
Start your day with the latest weather news – The 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is expected to grow into a monster storm as it marches toward the Caribbean. Whether it will have any U.S. impacts remains to be seen.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Tropical Storm Lee to grow into powerful hurricane
It was Invest 95L on Monday, became Tropical Depression 13 on Tuesday morning and was Tropical Storm Lee by Tuesday evening. That rapid increase in strength is expected to continue as Lee marches toward the Caribbean. It is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend. Whether it will have impacts on the U.S. remains to be seen. Also, Lee isn't the only tropical system being tracked this week.
(FOX Weather)
Heat wave builds in Northeast
Summer doesn’t want to let go across the northern U.S. A heat wave is moving into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this week, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in places such as Baltimore and Philadelphia. Heat Advisories are in effect in several states, from Vermont to New Jersey.
Greece devastated by floods as more than 2 feet of rain falls
Images of rushing water, flooded homes and trapped cars are surfacing after a record amount of rain fell in Greece. More than 2 feet of rain fell in some parts of the country in less than a day. Forecasters have said it is the worst rain event in the country’s history. At least 1 death has been reported.
- Image 1 of 4
- Image 2 of 4
- Image 3 of 4
- Image 4 of 4
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- First snow of season recorded in Utah on Labor Day as millions across US bake from record heat
- Burning Man attendees bond while making most of muddy mess
- Sharks, deadly rip currents plague beachgoers in Florida, East Coast
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.