The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Lee on track to become major hurricane

Tropical Storm Lee to grow into powerful hurricane

It was Invest 95L on Monday, became Tropical Depression 13 on Tuesday morning and was Tropical Storm Lee by Tuesday evening. That rapid increase in strength is expected to continue as Lee marches toward the Caribbean. It is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend. Whether it will have impacts on the U.S. remains to be seen. Also, Lee isn't the only tropical system being tracked this week.

The forecast path for Tropical Storm Lee.

(FOX Weather)



Heat wave builds in Northeast

Summer doesn’t want to let go across the northern U.S. A heat wave is moving into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this week, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in places such as Baltimore and Philadelphia. Heat Advisories are in effect in several states, from Vermont to New Jersey.

Greece devastated by floods as more than 2 feet of rain falls

Images of rushing water, flooded homes and trapped cars are surfacing after a record amount of rain fell in Greece. More than 2 feet of rain fell in some parts of the country in less than a day. Forecasters have said it is the worst rain event in the country’s history. At least 1 death has been reported.

