Greece devastated by historic flooding after Storm Daniel drops more than 20 inches of rain

At least one person has been killed, and another is missing after torrential rain from Storm Daniel in central Greece led to devastating flooding that has washed away bridges and roads and damaged numerous buildings and homes just as the country is trying to recover from deadly wildfires that scorched thousands of acres earlier in the summer, according to reports.

According to a report from ertnews.gr, a farmer was killed after he was crushed by a wall that collapsed due to the pressure of the water while he was attempting to reach his sheep in the area of Ano Volos.

A search is also underway for a man swept away by raging floodwaters after he tried to cross a road in Agia Aikaterini Volos. The report says he opened his car door and was swept away by the flooding. According to the report, his son was also in the car but was not injured.

Emergency notifications were sent out to residents and tourists to stay off the roads amid the historic flooding, with officials appealing to those affected to stay home and stay safe.

According to ERT, numerous rescues were being carried out to save residents and tourists from flooded homes as roads from Volos to Pelion, in Agria, have become impassable due to torrents of rushing water.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Nearly 30 inches of rain could fall in central Greece through Wednesday

There's no sign that the record-breaking rainfall will let up anytime soon for those who live in central Greece, which will only add to the high rain totals already experienced.

Forecasters say the area of Pelion, which has already seen destructive flooding, could see 25 to 27.5 inches of rain through Wednesday. A rain gauge there already reported 20 inches had fallen since Sunday.

In addition, areas to the south of Karditsa prefecture could see 21 to 23 inches of rain.

In comparison, forecasters say Athens normally sees an average of nearly 16 inches of rain for the entire year.

Some parts of Greece have seen higher rain totals than that in about a day.

In addition to the rain, the storms have brought a barrage of lightning. Meteo.gr reported more than 8,000 lightning strikes in a matter of hours as storms raked the European nation.

Information gathered for this story was translated via Google Translate.