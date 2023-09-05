First snow of season recorded in Utah on Labor Day as millions across US bake from record heat

SNOWBIRD, Utah – As millions spent Labor Day at the beach, freshly-fallen snow was dusting the mountains in Utah for the holiday weekend, giving a taste of winter.

Snowbird Mountain Resort in Utah shared photos of fresh powder on Monday, the first of the fall season for the ski resort. Utah Department of Transportation cameras also recorded wintry weather at Bald Mountain Pass.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said winter-like conditions could be found on Labor Day above 10,000 feet.

While higher elevations saw snow in Utah, areas in the Southwest experienced flooding from monsoon rains over the holiday weekend. Parts of U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County, Utah were closed after flooding washed away part of the road. Repairs are underway Tuesday to reopen the highway.

Snowbird Communications Manager Sarah Sherman said snow totals this early aren't recorded at the resort, but she estimated over an inch of new snow fell at Hidden Peak, Snowbird's 11,000-foot peak.

"The new snow has all but melted now, but was an exciting reminder that winter is just around the corner. There are still patches of snow on the mountain from last season's record-breaking 838 inches," Sherman said.

Snowbird's slopes closed June 18 for the 2022-23 season.

With the new snowfall, Snowbird hasn't announced an opening date for the 2023-24 winter ski season. Sherman said that typically happens between mid-to-late November, depending on the snowfall.

The early snow comes as many across the U.S. are experiencing record temperatures, including in the Upper Midwest, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Texas. Heat advisories are in place for more than 68 million people, nationwide.