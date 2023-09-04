The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: All eyes on Invest 95L as Atlantic remains active

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Lee expected to form soon in the Atlantic

Invest 95L is becoming better organized in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to soon take the next name on the list – Lee. It’s too early to say for certain whether there will be any land impacts from this system, but it bears watching. Meanwhile, there are several other systems also being tracked for potential tropical development.

The tropical weather outlook for Sept. 5, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Burning Man exodus underway after mud strands thousands

The exodus from the Burning Man Festival began Monday after monsoon rains led to flooding and a muddy mess that left thousands stranded in the Nevada desert over the weekend. Officials have asked so-called "burners" to delay leaving until Tuesday so the road out of the area has more time to dry. At least one death at the festival has been reported, but officials are still trying to determine whether it was related to the weather.

