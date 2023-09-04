SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted zooming back to Earth with Crew-6 astronauts aboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft could be seen bolting across the southern U.S. sky early Monday, returning the Crew-6 astronauts to Earth.

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev spent nearly six months working and living on the International Space Station. SpaceX launched the Crew-6 astronauts on the Crew Dragon spacecraft in March from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The astronauts returned to Earth just after midnight Monday, splashing down off the coast of Jacksonville.

As Dragon made its final descent back to Earth, the spacecraft could be seen screaming across Florida's night sky.

The National Weather Service office in Tampa Bay recorded video of the Dragon zooming by the Doppler radar tower.

All Dragon spaceflights end with the capsule splashing down off either Florida coast. The exact location of the splashdown depends on the weather and sea states.

The international astronaut crew officially returned to Earth at 12:17 a.m. EDT where recovery teams on SpaceX vessels were waiting in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville. About an hour after splashdown, the astronauts were brought onboard SpaceX's recovery vessel, MEGAN, and helped out of the spacecraft.

The Crew-6 astronauts overlapped with the Crew-7 astronauts for about a week on the International Space Station who arrived in late August, also via a SpaceX Dragon.