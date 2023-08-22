Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

SpaceX readies to launch international astronaut crew to space station on Friday

NASA, ESA, JAXA astronauts and Roscomos cosmonaut are scheduled to launch on Friday at 3:49 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will mark SpaceX’s seventh overall for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Crew-6 is on their way to the International Space Station. Everything went as planned early Thursday morning for four astronauts finally starting their 6-month mission in space. Fox News Correspondent Phil Keating has the latest. 02:39

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS in first crewed mission of 2023

Crew-6 is on their way to the International Space Station. Everything went as planned early Thursday morning for four astronauts finally starting their 6-month mission in space. Fox News Correspondent Phil Keating has the latest.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA plan to launch an astronaut crew to the International Space Station early Friday morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

For the first time, astronauts from all of NASA’s international partners will launch with SpaceX to the International Space Station, including astronauts from Europe, Japan and Russia. Previous commercial crew missions have included at least two NASA astronauts. 

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Crew-7 mission launch, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Crew-7 mission launch, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

(NASA)

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscomos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov are scheduled to launch on Friday at 3:49 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 

TEACHERS CAN APPLY TO NASA FOR ARTEMIS BABY 'MOON TREE'

The Crew-7 mission will mark the seventh part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and the eighth NASA astronaut launch overall for SpaceX since 2020. Elon Musk’s company also launched two crewed flights to the ISS for Axiom Space and another Earth-orbiting spaceflight for the Inspiration4 mission. 

The astronauts completed a full dress rehearsal of the countdown overnight on Tuesday, and SpaceX ran a static fire test of the Falcon 9's Merlin engines on launchpad 39A later in the day. 

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A during a brief static fire test ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A during a brief static fire test ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

(NASA)

NASA plans to begin the countdown Thursday night. The astronauts begin the journey to the historic launchpad 39A in Teslas and climb into the Crew Dragon spacecraft atop the Falcon 9 rocket.

Launch weather officers with the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast an 85% chance of favorable liftoff conditions for the instantaneous launch window. Cumulus cloud cover is the primary concern, given the potential for rain over the Atlantic on Thursday.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, right, answers a question from a member of the media alongside crewmates Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, right, answers a question alongside crewmates Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

(NASA)

"The best chance for showers and storms will be Wednesday, as the high moving offshore pushes a front down the east coast, and an upper-level disturbance retrogrades southwest across the state," Launch weather officers wrote. "This will likely bring an east-northeast wind surge along with a modest increase in moisture and better, though still below normal, chances for Atlantic showers into Thursday."

ARTEMIS II ASTRONAUTS MEET THEIR SPACECRAFT AHEAD OF LATE 2024 MOON LAUNCH

If the launch scrubs to the weekend, the chances of overnight showers decrease, improving launch forecasts on Saturday and Sunday to 90% favorable. 

If the launch goes Friday, the astronauts will dock at the International Space Station after 2 a.m. on Saturday. The crew will spend about six months working and conducting research on the ISS. There will be 11 astronauts on the space station for a few days before the Crew-6 mission departs for Earth. Dragon Endeavor is set to undock with the four Crew-6 astronauts no earlier than Sept. 1. 

Tags
Loading.